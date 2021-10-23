The Tennessee women’s tennis team continued to dominate over competition on day two of the Ohio Valley ITA Regionals.
The Lady Vols tallied a combined 13 wins after it was all said and done Friday. They have four single players remaining in the main draw competition and three doubles teams.
One doubles pair and one singles player will compete in the consolation ladder.
The top seed in the tournament, Rebeka Mertena strutted her stuff on the courts on Friday. She began the day with a victory in doubles with her partner Elza Tomase, 8-5, versus Austin Peay’s Danielle Morris and Denis Torrealba.
Transitioning to singles, she earned a pair of victories -- first against Monique Woog of Memphis, 6-1, 6-2. She then defeated Indiana’s Lara Schneider 6-2, 6-1, advancing to the round of 16.
Tomase strided past Emma Peeler of Ball State in her first singles match, 6-1, 6-0. She advanced to the round of 16, after beating Laura Masic of Indiana, 6-3, 6-2.
In her first two matches of the tournament, Tomase only lost one game. The newcomer has already reached a double-digit win total on the season, amassing a 10-3 record.
Olivia Symons and Tenika McGriffin began the day off by winning their doubles battle 8-5, versus Miriam Grossman and Dolavee Tumthong. Symons continued her strong play on the singles courts, as she advanced to the round of 16 once she defeated UT Martin's Mizuki Sakurai 6-2, 6-0 in the round of 64, and then Laylo Bakhodirova from ETSU 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 32.
Daria Juczer joined her teammates, as she advanced to the main draw singles competition. She started the action by winning against Chattanooga’s Mariya Polishchuk, 6-1, 6-3. Kuczer battled in a three set bout versus Seira Shimizu from Purdue, as she came from behind, after falling in the first set 6-4, to win the final two and take the match, 6-2, 6-1.
Kylie Duckworth and Callie Creath stayed alive in the doubles main draw, taking down Somer Henry and Meredith Roberts from Belmont in a nailbiter, 8-7. Creath took command of her singles match against Krystal Grubb, overpowering the IUPUI graduate student, 6-3, 6-0.
The Lady Vols look to stay hot against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.