With 16 scholarship players, the Lady Vols boast their deepest roster on Rocky Top since the Pat Summitt era with the addition of four transfers and a five-star recruit. With high expectations surrounding the team and promising early season success, Kellie Harper, USA Today’s Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, the Lady Vols are destined for a great 2022-2023 season.
Starting point guard Jordan Walker has the most experience with this Tennessee offense as she took advantage of COVID-19 and will return for her second senior season. The 5-foot-8 guard led the Lady Vols in assists last year (115) as did she in steals (38). Walker showed her versatility in Tennessee’s exhibition match against Carson-Newman in Thompson-Boling Arena, with three assists and one steal and securing seven rebounds.
Jasmine Powell, Tennessee’s transfer from the University of Minnesota, stands at 5-foot-6 and averaged just over 12 points and 5.5 assists last year along with nearly a steal and 4.5 rebounds. Powell played for 15 minutes in the Lady Vols’ exhibition game and went 3-5 in the field and 2-3 at the 3-point in addition to three assists, one rebound, and one block.
Selected to the Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC First Team, shooting guard Jordan Horston is arguably the strongest player on the Lady Vols roster . Before suffering a season-ending injury last year, the 6-foot-2 guard led UT in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game. In the 2021-22 season, Horston averaged over 16 points, 9.5 rebounds and just under 1.5 assists per game. Horston led UT in scoring in their exhibition game with an impressive 8-13 performance from the field, totaling 17 points paired with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Heading into her senior season, Horston looks to be Tennessee’s lead ball handler and scorer once again.
Sophomore guard Sara Puckett, 6-foot-2 is one of the Lady Vols’ strongest three-point shooting specialists. Emerging late in her freshman year in the absence of Horston, Puckett averaged just under 6.5 points per game. Puckett showed her explosive sharp shooting in Tennessee’s exhibition game, shooting 3-5 from the 3-point and 6-9 from the field for a total of 15 points.
The 2022 Lady Vols’ five-star recruit Justine Pissott has all eyes on her in preseason. Standing at 6-foot-2, Pissott looks to be a key factor for this Tennessee offense early on. The freshman had an impactful performance in Tennessee’s exhibition game, shooting 3-6 from the field as well as 3-6 from the 3-point, racking up a total nine points for UT.
Named to the 2022 Preseason All-SEC Second Team, Mississippi State transfer Rickea Jackson was a big upgrade for Tennessee’s offense. Jackson had an incredible season last year, averaging over 20 points a game along with just under seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game as well. The 6-foot-2 power forward posted 14 points, three assists and two steals in the Lady Vols exhibition. Jackson will become an immediate star on this Tennessee offense.
Jasmine Franklin is another new face to the Lady Vols’ roster this year, transferring from Missouri State off a lost season last year due to a torn ACL. Franklin was an extremely decorated post in the first two years of her career, with selections to All-Missouri Valley Conference in 2020 and 2021 and MVC Player of the Year in 2021. Having averaged 14.9 points and 12.1 rebounds prior to her injury, Franklin will be a dominant force for UT in the paint. Franklin stunned Thompson-Boling in the Lady Vols exhibition game, posting 10 total rebounds in her 15 minutes of play.
Named to the 2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team, 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key has been a major factor in the Lady Vols’ success in the last three years of her Tennessee career. The star center had a breakout year in 2021-22, averaging 10.5 points and just over eight rebounds per game. Key was pivotal for Tennessee on defense, breaking Candace Parker’s school record for career blocks with a whole year left to play. Key was a force to be reckoned with in the Lady Vols exhibition game, posting eight points in addition to three rebounds, one steal and two blocks.
This Lady Vols’ roster is championship caliber.
