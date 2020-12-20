The Tennessee women’s basketball team (4-1) will play a game Sundayafternoon. After its originally scheduled opponent, Jackson State, was unable to travel to Knoxville due to COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine measures within its program, the Lady Vols were able to schedule a matchup with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (1-6).
The Lady Vols pulled off an impressive upset in their last game versus No. 15 Indiana. Tennessee led from early in the first quarter and built up a lead as large as 16 points in the third quarter. Indiana would mount a comeback and pull within one in the fourth, but Tennessee hung on to earn the win, 66-58.
Senior Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols in scoring against the Hoosiers. The Jacksonville, Florida, native experienced a scoring slump to start the season, 9.8 ppg. and 6.3 rpg. through the first four games, but broke out in a big way Thursday night. She turned in her 31st career double-double, with 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.
“We knew Rennia was going to make shots,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We knew at some point she was going to make shots. I didn’t really have a concern about her play, it’s going to happen. I just wanted to make sure she stayed confident through a little bit of a shooting slump.”
Junior Rae Burrell, who had led Tennessee’s scoring to open the season, finished right behind Davis with 18 points, and the SEC All-Freshman Jordan Horston notched 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.
“I think it was a good win for this team right now,” Harper said. “They have been moving in the right direction in a lot of areas and we needed to see that pay off. I am really happy for them, cause they dug deep. This is a really good basketball team we played, I mean a really good basketball team. They are gonna win a lot of games and this is a big-time win for us.”
UNCG has struggled in 2020, to say the least. The Spartans were picked to finish fifth in the 2020-21 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll, but have won just once in seven contests, a 49-46 win over North Carolina A&T.
UNGC is a young and inexperienced team. The Spartans graduated two of its top players in school history last season, Nadine Soliman and Te'ja Twitty. Soliman was last season's SoCon Player of the Year, while Twitty earned an All-SoCon selection.
Additionally, UNCG lost its best player, redshirt senior Aja Boyd, to injury before the start of the season. Boyd was a preseason All-SoCon pick.
Senior guard CeCe Crudup has led the Spartans in scoring thus far, averaging 10.7 ppg. and 6.3 rpg. She paced her team with 12 points in their most recent game at Elon, a 58-40 loss. Crudup was UNCG's only player in double figures and has reached double digits in each of her team's last two games.
Freshman Khalis Cain has contributed since starting the past three games. The forward has averaged 6.7 ppg. and 7.7 rbg. over that span and tallied a career-high 12 rebounds and three blocks against Elon.
Interestingly enough, Tennessee has never beaten the Spartans, trailing in the all-time series 0-2. The two schools have not met since 1976, during Pat Summitt’s second year at the helm of the Lady Vols.
Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET from Thompson-Boling Arena and will be broadcast on SEC Network.