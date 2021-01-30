The No. 20 Tennessee women’s basketball team will conclude its four-game home stand Sunday afternoon against Florida. The Lady Vols (11-3, 5-1 SEC) have won two straight games coming into the matchup, while the Gators (9-7, 2-6 SEC) will look to bounce back from a loss to Missouri.
Tennessee earned a one-point victory over Ole Miss on Thursday night, edging out the Rebels 68-67. It was the second time this season the Lady Vols have won a game by a single point. They beat LSU 64-63 on Jan. 10.
Tennessee had to work hard for the win, as it found itself down by 13 points in the second quarter. Turnovers, combined with poor shooting, plagued the Lady Vols early. They turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter, and shot 27.3% from the field.
The Lady Vols cleaned up their performance over the next two quarters, (six turnovers and 51.5% from the field in the second and third) and entered the fourth quarter ahead 49-45.
The last ten minutes of the game were the most eventful of the night. It featured three tied scores and two lead changes, with Ole Miss leading as little as 2:03 remaining.
The free throw line was kind to the Lady Vols in the end, as they were a perfect 8-8 in the final quarter. Junior Rae Burrell in particular had four crucial makes from the charity stripe, including a pair with five seconds remaining to ice the game for Tennessee.
“As a coach, you make adjustments throughout- ball screen defense, play some zone, calling different plays. But I think really, it was on our players. In that first quarter, there was not a whole lot that I called that worked. We were able to call the same plays in the last three quarters and get good looks. So, a lot of that was just being a little bit more confident and sure with basketball.”
Senior Rennia Davis and Burrell were Tennessee’s leading scorers. Davis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Burrell added 17 points and two rebounds. The upperclassmen duo both played 37 minutes, and were responsible for over half (38-68) of Tennessee’s points.
They have been atop Tennessee’s leaderboard all year. Burrell’s 16.6 points per game leads the team, with Davis right behind her with 14.5 points per game. Additionally, Davis averages 9.1 rebounds per game and 10.2 rebounds against SEC teams, averaging a double-double in league play.
Sophomore Jordan Horston also finished in double figures versus Ole Miss, scoring 13 points. Her average of 8.7 points per game is third among Lady Vols, though she leads in assists (4.1) and steals (1.6) per game.
Florida on the other hand, has not fared as well as Tennessee, especially in conference games. The Gators opened up SEC play with five consecutive losses, with three of those defeats by 10 or more points. Florida has won two of its last three games, but fell most recently to Missouri last Thursday.
The Gators lost a 61-58 fight to Mizzou, despite outscoring the Tigers in the second half. Florida managed to pull within one possession several times late in the game, but never broke away.
Sophomore Lavender Briggs finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, her third double-double of the season. Also in double figures for the Gators was senior Kiara Smith, who scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
The two guards, Briggs and Smith, have been Florida’s top scorers this season. Briggs averages 19.2 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game, while Smith averages 16.4 and 6.2, respectively.
Florida as a team does not have a particularly strong defense. The Gators allow 65.5 points per game, and 40.3% shooting from the field, both average figures. They can stop the three however, holding their opponents to 24.8% from deep.
Florida’s interior defense leaves much to be desired. The Gators allow 32.1 points in the paint per game, an area where Tennessee normally dominates. The Lady Vols are among the top of the SEC with 39.6 points in the paint.
Tennessee also has the height advantage, as each of its five starters are taller than their Florida counterparts.
An important aspect to watch will be if Tennessee uses its height advantage to exploit a Florida team that already gives up a high number of points in the paint.
“The SEC is so competitive this year,” Harper said. “You look at the scores every single night and man, it's just competitive. And if you take a night off, you're not going to be in the winning column. I think that's going to be the message to the team and to take advantage of the opportunity to be at home (once more).”
Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.