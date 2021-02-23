The Lady Vols were firing on all cylinders on Monday as they swept their doubleheader against Ohio. Bailey McCachren and Samantha Bender surrendered just one run during the first game leading the Vols to a 7-1 win.
The Vols dominated early on, scoring six runs total in the second and third innings. Kiki Milloy, Amanda Ayala, Chelsea Seggern and Cailin Hannon all hit home runs as the Lady Vols improved to 6-1 on the season, bouncing back from their shutout loss against Miami Ohio in their previous game.
In the second game, the Lady Vols cruised to an 11-2 run-rule win in just five innings. Callie Turner started at pitcher and dismantled the Bobcats allowing only five hits and two runs in a complete-game performance.
Offensively the Lady Vols were just as effective; as a team, the Lady Vols totaled 14 hits, including home runs from Kiki Milloy and Cailin Hannon, who both finished the day with two home runs each. Six Lady Vols had multi-hit games as the Lady Vols won their second game of the day and their seventh game of the season.
The Lady Vols improved to 7-1 on the season, heading into their matchup with the Illinois State University Redbirds on Wednesday, February 24th at 5 p.m. ET.