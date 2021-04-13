The Lady Vols picked up an 8-0 win Tuesday against Tennessee Tech, after postponing a series against Mississippi State last weekend.
Through quarantining and limited practices, Tennessee had to adjust to a different schedule.
“We got through it, had some good practices, had social distancing,” co-head Coach Ralph Weekly said. “We got everything done right so we’re ready to move on now.”
Although Weekly found silver linings in rest through their break, he also realized the weight of missing an SEC series.
“I thought we were just getting going fairly strong with a win over a really good team in Kentucky,” Weekly said. “We were looking forward to heading down to Mississippi State because they’re better than their record obviously and we would have liked to play our series with them. That kind of bothered us to get in the SEC swing of things and then have to go back down again.”
The Lady Vols got started early and stayed consistent throughout the game. In the first inning, an RBI from Chelsea Seggern brought home Cailin Hannon to get Tennessee started.
The Lady Vols were able to load up the bases and capitalize in the third inning, starting with an RBI single from Rylie West to drive in Treasury Poindexter. The Lady Vols were then able to get runs on the board on a walk and later on a wild pitch.
West also had a big RBI triple in the fourth inning to put Tennessee up 5-0. West was 2-2 on the day with two RBIs.
Kiki Milloy closed things out in the fifth inning, with a three-run homerun to put the Lady Vols up 8-0 and in run-rule territory.
“Kiki is a special player,” Weekly said. “She’s kind of a triple crown type person if we were a baseball team. “She works extra hard all the time and is very much a team player.”
On the mound for the Lady Vols tonight was Ashley Rogers. Rogers racked up five strikeouts on the game and was one hit away from a no-hitter.
Up next for the Lady Vols is a double-header against Tennessee State on Wednesday. Game one of the day will be at 4 p.m. ET with the second following at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Weekly will look to use the games to work on his team’s depth.
“We’ll use them as best we can to help some players who need special work,” Weekly said. “One of the things I was really pleased with was Rylie West behind the plate. So she gets the chance to get some work. Josie Willingham at second base got some time to do some work, so we’ve just kind of used it to work on backup and players that we’re going to need when we get in that six or seven games a week again.”