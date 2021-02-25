Tennessee faced UT Martin on Thursday as part of the Tennessee Classic, and got the win over the Skyhawks, 10-1.
“Martin came in here undefeated and had beaten Chattanooga last night and also was in a tournament last week against a couple of really good teams and went 4-0,” co-head coach Ralph Weekly said. “Our goal when we came here 20 years ago was to be highly competitive against every team in the state of Tennessee, we feel good about that. We felt like Martin was a good team, we were just hitting on all cylinders tonight.”
After yesterday’s fantastic pitching from Ashley Rogers, the offense got their chance to shine.
UT Martin got on the boards first, with a homerun in the second inning, but the Lady Vols quickly answered back with an RBI triple from Cailin Hannon to bring in Kiki Milloy.
Tennessee struck again in the third inning on a homerun from Amanda Ayala. Ayala’s third-inning homerun was her first of two on the day.
After holding the Skyhawks scoreless in the top of the fourth, the Lady Vols were ready to put the game away.
Madison Webber got things started for Tennessee in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice flyout to drive in Milloy and put the Lady Vols up 3-1. A stolen base from Anna Fox set up Cailin Hannon to score on the throw, and Tennessee went up 4-1.
Ayala got her second homer of the day in the fourth, on a two-run shot to centerfield, putting the Lady Vols up 6-1.
Ayala attributes her offensive success to a team meeting the team held last night.
“Last night all the seniors had a talk with the coaches about holding the team to a high standard and really leading by example,” Ayala said. “I’m personally one of the people who might not always be the loudest, so I try really hard to lead with my actions. Today what I really wanted to do was set the tone.”
Ally Shipman hit an RBI single to bring in Chelsea Seggern and Ivy Davis, and add to Tennessee’s lead.
Milloy joined the home run party with a two-run homerun to centerfield to drive in Shipman, and the Lady Vols finished the inning with a 10-1 lead.
Weekly was impressed with his team’s effort tonight both offensively and overall.
“We challenged them to come out with more fire and to be stronger offensively and I thought we hit really well tonight,” Weekly said. “I like the excitement that the team brought to the game and I liked the way we played as a team.”
UT Martin couldn’t get anything going in the fifth inning, and Tennessee got the early finish, winning 10-1.
The Lady Vols continue play on Saturday, with a double header. Tennessee will take on Northern Kentucky at 12:30 p.m. ET and Central Michigan at 3 p.m. ET. The Lady Vols will close out the weekend on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET against Central Michigan.