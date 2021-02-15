The Tennessee women’s basketball team will not be playing Tuesday night against Mississippi State, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel issues.
The game was supposed to be played on Feb. 4, but due to impact of COVID-19 within Tennessee’s program, it was rescheduled for tomorrow on Feb. 16. A makeup date has not been set.
The No. 21 Lady Vols are currently 12-5 on the season and 6-3 in the SEC. Mississippi State sits at 8-6 on the year and 3-5 in the conference. Both teams were hoping to take advantage of Tuesday’s match as they each are in losing streaks. Tennessee is on a two-game skid, while Mississippi State has lost four-straight.
Tennessee’s next match is against No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday night at 7 pm in Thompson-Boling Arena.