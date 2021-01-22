The No. 25 Tennessee women’s basketball team dropped a close matchup to No. 3 UConn Thursday night. In front of 3,553 fans, the largest crowd of any NCAA women's game this season, the Huskies (9-0, 7-0 Big East) survived the Lady Vols (9-3, 3-1 SEC) upset bid.
Tennessee was led on offense by the junior Rae Burrell, her seventh time this season leading the team in scoring, with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Three other Lady Vols finished in double figure scoring, senior Rennia Davis, eleven points and nine rebounds, sophomore Tamari Key ten points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and freshman Marta Suárez, ten points, six rebounds and a steal.
“It stings for several reasons,” Davis said. “Obviously, we were right there with them. Obviously, we feel like we are a better team than them. We just didn't do some things the right way. I still feel like we were close.”
The game was back-and-forth for the majority of the night. In total, there were 17 lead changes and twelve times the score was tied.
Tennessee scored the first basket in the first quarter, but could not get much momentum before UConn stormed back. Thus the rest of the first quarter went, and the Lady Vols edged out a 17-16 lead.
The second quarter was more even for the two teams, as they both played to 18 points. That would be Tennessee’s largest point total of any quarter of the game. It was also the Lady Vols’ best shooting frame, as they hit 50% of field goals in the quarter, compared to 36.9% the rest of the night.
Tennessee’s best defensive quarter was the third, as it held UConn to just eleven points, 28.6% shooting on field goals, and 0-4 on three-pointers.
Davis had a key block, and graduate transfer Jordan Walker had an important quarter off the bench (4 points, three steals and two boards). Tennessee outscored the Huskies by three in the third, and entered the final quarter up 49-45.
The Lady Vols could not find the basket for the majority of the fourth. For the first five minutes of the quarter, Tennessee scored just three points, and UConn went on a nine point run to take a commanding lead.
The Lady Vols scored six unanswered points to pull within two with a minute to go, but Paige Bueckers hit a three to ice the game for the Huskies, who went on to win 67-61.
“I mean, obviously, it was two good teams, and we had small errors we have to correct,” Suárez said. “We (could) have boxed out better and taken better care of the ball. Also, our shooting percentage wasn't great. When a game is this close, every single little thing matters.”
It was a disappointing night for the Lady Vols. There is no way of getting around it. That is how Harper and her team described it. Tennessee entered the game with confidence in its game plan, and it executed it for three quarters, ultimately to come up short.
The Lady Vols hung around the No. 3 team in the nation, and gave them a fight too. Tennessee played hard for the full 40 minutes. This was not a situation like Georgia, where a lack of effort in the end cost Tennessee the win. As head coach Kellie Harper put it, “We just didn't execute.”
Looking back at this Revival Series, it was a tough one for the Lady Vols. They dropped both games in the past two years, and trail 15-9 all-time. Tennessee has not beat UConn since 2007, and not in Knoxville since 2006.
But compared to where Tennessee was a year ago, the program has made a lot of improvement. In the meeting last season, the Lady Vols took a 31-28 lead into halftime, but collapsed as the Huskies blew them out 60-45. Ball control was Tennessee’s biggest problem, as it had 27 turnovers (12 in the second half alone).
Though no one in Tennessee is encouraged by a loss, there are a number of things the Lady Vols can take solace in. For starters, they cut their turnovers nearly in half, with just 14 on the night. UT played solid defense against a high-scoring team, and on offense, forced UConn to play zone defense, something head coach Geno Auriemma does not do often.
“I thought we guarded them well for the majority of the game,” Harper said. “I thought our game plan was really solid. They're going to make plays. You're not going to shut them down. They're too good on offense, but I thought we made them uncomfortable on the offensive end. You just don't see that a whole lot.”
The Lady Vols are in the midst of a critical spot of their season. Thursday was the first of four straight home games, as Tennessee welcomes No. 12 Kentucky, Ole Miss and Florida to close out January.
How Tennessee responds to the loss is crucial for the remainder of its season. It is not often that teams have a season altering loss, but this may be one for the Lady Vols.
If they can shake off the disappointment of loosing a winnable game to the No.3 team in the country, and play well in upcoming SEC games, the Lady Vols will remember the night for how much they matured.
However, if Tennessee comes out on Sunday, has not learned from Thursday’s mistakes, and gets handled by a very good Kentucky team, Thursday might end up as that season altering loss scenario.
But as Harper said, the choice is up to them.
“It’s two things. You have a choice,” Harper said. “You either let it motivate you, and you work hard to get better, or you let it bring you down. And we make the choice. It’s on us. And, yeah, its hard to get back up after you loose a game you feel like you could have won. Its hard. But we get to make that choice . . . that’s how you learn.”
Tennessee hosts No. 12 Kentucky Sunday, Jan. 24. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET from Thompson-Boling Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.