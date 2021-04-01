The 23-5 Lady Vols will welcome the 26-4 Kentucky Wildcats this weekend in what will be a battle of the bats, as two of the strongest batting teams in the SEC faceoff.
The series comes after a strong, undefeated week for Tennessee. The Lady Vols played a doubleheader Monday against Furman and took both games, 11-4 and 7-2 respectively. Tennessee also picked up a 6-0 win over Liberty.
Co-head Karen Weekly saw a turnaround in the Lady Vols’ play this week.
“We really did not play well at all on Monday,” Weekly said. “We won the games but we were disappointed as a staff, the players were disappointed with themselves.
“Our approach on Tuesday was a 180-degree difference,” Weekly continued. “And we might have had the best approach and the best focus that we’ve had on Tuesday against a very good Liberty team.”
The Wildcats come to Knoxville after a series against Alabama and a midweek win over Morehead State. Kentucky won its series over Alabama, taking two of the three games.
Like Tennessee, Kentucky is a strong batting team, with a team batting average of .356, compared the Lady Vols .338.
“Ralph [Weekly] and I were just talking about our stats compared to theirs, and we’re not too far off in a lot of things offensively,” Weekly said. “They’re pretty balanced in the way that they hit the long ball but they’ve also got some really good speed players. Their leadoff hitter is probably one of the better leadoff hitters we will face with her speed and her versatility.”
Kentucky has several notable hitters, one being Kayla Kowalik, who is hitting at a .477 mark and has racked up five homers on the season. Another batter for the Lady Vols to make note of is Erin Coffel, who’s hit at a .396 average and racked up 12 homeruns. The Wildcats will be one of, if not the best offenses the Lady Vols have seen this season.
“We’ve just got to trust our game plan pitching,” Weekly said. “I don’t think you can change a whole lot and I think you’ve got to stick to what your strengths are. Ashley Rogers is going to pitch her ball game and we’re going to attack their hitters the way we think is going to be most beneficial for Ashley.”
The Lady Vols have some strong hitters of their own. Kiki Milloy has been hitting the ball well for Tennessee, currently batting at .390 with 11 homers on the season. Amanda Ayala has also been a key factor for the Lady Vols. Ayala is hitting at a .394 clip and is a key piece in putting runs on the board.
Ivy Davis has been the spark for the Lady Vols all season. Davis is constantly getting the team going when they need it most through big time home runs and RBIs. Off the field, Davis offers experience and leadership.
“She has a lot of experience coming from a really great program in Arizona and she’s just a great leader as well,” infielder Chelsea Seggern said. “She has a cool, calm and collected demeanor and we feed off of that. She’s just a big-time player.”
Davis, along with the rest of the Lady Vols will look to continue hitting the ball well this weekend. The first pitch of the series will be Friday evening at 5 p.m. ET at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Tennessee has had a rocky start to SEC play, but Seggern has confidence the team will figure it out.
“I definitely think we’re good, if not better, than a lot of these teams,” Seggern said. “People look at the rankings and get all wrapped up in that, but for us we approach every game like this is it. We know that we’re just as competitive, better prepared and better staffed than anyone else. I just know that in the end it’s going to start coming around.”