The Lady Vols tennis team finished out the Debbie Southern Classic on Sunday with a few impressive wins.
The biggest moment of the weekend came when Tennessee’s Tenika McGriffin knocked out No. 5 Georgia Drummy from Duke. Drummy took the first set 5-7 before McGriffin came from behind and won the second and third sets 7-6 (3), 6-3.
McGriffin finished the weekend 2-1 in singles play.
Another Tennessee standout from the weekend was Eleonora Molinaro. Molinaro defeated Jess Dawson of Furman 6-2, 6-2 and finished the weekend a perfect 3-0.
Rebeka Mertena’s momentum stalled on Sunday as she lost to Georgia Tech’s Kylie Bilchev 7-6(1), 6-3 after winning her two matches on Friday and Saturday.
Elza Tomase was another Vol that finished the weekend 2-1. She picked up a 6-3, 6-1 victory on Sunday over Ellie Schoppe of Furman.
Tennessee head coach Alison Ojeda was happy with the fight her team showed over the weekend.
“On the front end of the event, I hoped to see a fierceness in the way we competed for each and every point,” Ojeda said. “As the tourney ends, a majority of our team did a great job of that and their results show.”
Tennessee continues its season next weekend at the College Ranked Spotlight +1 in Raleigh, North Carolina.