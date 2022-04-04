The 29th-ranked Lady Vols capped their undefeated road weekend with a 4-0 win over the Missouri Tigers this Sunday afternoon.
Tennessee was explosive in doubles play, earning the 1-0 lead early on in the match.
"I think the doubles point for any college coach is a priority and you get in the right mindset for singles," associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin said. "Just knowing that you've got that one point under your belt is big. When you play good teams like we do week-in and week-out in this conference, it's a critical advantage."
Lady Vols Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina set the tone after defeating their opponents Bronte Murgett and Gabriela Martinez in a competitive match by a final score of 6-4. Tennessee’s Elza Tomase and Kylie Duckworth followed shortly after with big serves and hard-fought rallies, resulting in a 6-4 win.
Lady Vol Eleonora Molinaro finished first in singles with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 performance on court six. She took down her opponent Romary Cardenas in quick time, setting up fierce momentum for the Lady Vols.
"In singles, we were a little bit flat in the first 30 minutes," Chaplin said. "There are always areas you would hope to be better at, and that was one from today. Ele was able to get off the court quickly for us and that creates some pressure for the opposing team. Then points start to accumulate. Once we got to the middle and back-end of our singles, we were much better."
Tennessee’s No. 37 Tenika McGiffin, determined to make the score 3-0, played a fierce match on court two against Missouri singles player Ellie Wright. The first set did not start in Tennessee’s favor, with Wright leading 3-0, but McGiffin had other plans. The UT singles player worked her way back point by point, eventually taking the first set 7-5. McGiffin took the next set 6-3 in dominant fashion, giving Tennessee a comfortable 3-0 lead.
Hoping to clinch the match against the Tigers, Lady Vol Elza Tomase took matters into her own hands. Tomase and her Missouri opponent Elys Ventura played a back-and-forth battle to try and earn the first set advantage. No. 88 Tomase pushed past the tie score, taking the set 7-6.
"The opponent was strong and in that first set we were fighting for every point," Tomase said after the match. "I just tried to believe in myself and swing big because that's what I need to do. Also, I just tried to be positive every single point."
The second set wasn’t nearly as competitive, with Tomase dominating in a 6-2 win, clinching the 4-0 sweep for the Lady Vols.
"I am very proud of our whole team," head coach Allison Ojeda said after the match. "We challenged Daria and Elza a couple of weeks ago and they have since stepped up big time."
Three Lady Vols had to leave their singles matches unfinished with both Rebeka Mertena and Daria Kuczer in the lead, and Esther Adeshina in a tied three set match.
Tennessee returns to its home court for the All Vol Weekend with the first match against Vanderbilt on Friday at noon EST.