The Lady Vols took a tough 80-63 loss to Bruins in the semifinal round in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Sunday in the Bahamas.
Tennessee jumped to an early 4-0 lead, but was met with a 10-0 run by UCLA. The Lady Vols battled back and forth with the Bruins, trailing 46-36 at halftime. After a six minute scoring drought for the Lady Vols, the Bruins skipped further ahead with a 65-47 lead headed into the final quarter.
“UCLA set the tone early, putting 26 points up in the first quarter,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We were literally playing catchup all day.”
The Lady Vols struggled to guard the Bruins’ fast paced offense and dominant shooting game from beyond the arc. UCLA shot 16-30 from the 3-point line. Senior guard Charisma Osbone led the Bruins with eight made three-point shots. Tennessee went 3-10 from the 3-point line.
Rebounds have been a consistent indicator of Lady Vol success this season, and Sunday’s matchup was no different. Marta Suȧrtez led the Lady Vols with 4 rebounds, but her efforts were not enough, as UCLA outrebounded Tennessee 41-30.
“Board play is a little bit of discipline, a little bit of energy, and a lot of effort,” Harper said. “You’ve got to get all three of those intangibles in line in order to be better on the boards.
Tennessee’s offense did shine a glimmer of hope Sunday. The Lady Vols secured the ball on offense, limiting its turnovers to just 14, the lowest turnover total of the season thus far.
Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson led the way for Tennessee. Horston set the pace for the Lady Vols across the board, scoring 11 points with three rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal. Jackson was every bit of 6-foot-2 in the paint, scoring 14 points with three rebounds and one assist.
“I think both [Horston and Jackson] understand where we need to be and where we need to go,” Harper said. “They have a voice. They’re both very well respected on this team. What they say carries a lot of weight.”
Jackson has been nothing short of perfection at the free three line. Jackson scored 10 of her 14 points from the line against UCLA. Tennessee’s star forward is now 16 of 19 from the free throw line in her last three games, shooting 84.2%.
The No. 11 Lady Vols will battle the unranked Gonzaga Bulldogs for third place at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
“It’s not about pointing fingers. It’s not about talking about the past,” Harper said. “It’s now what? How can we get better from here? That’s what’s got to be the conversation.”
