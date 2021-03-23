The No. 13/15 Tennessee women’s basketball team lost 70-55 against No. 16/14 Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, after falling behind by nine in the first half. The Lady Vols season wrapped up their season at 17-8 with a 9-4 SEC record.
“I’m proud of the growth that our team had,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “As women, as basketball players, as teammates, I thought we made some unbelievable strides forward. I am proud of that. You know, on the court, I think they were a fun team to watch. They played hard, but we just came up short today with our execution.”
Despite the low point total, the Lady Vols still had four players score at least 10 points. Rennia Davis led the pack with 12 points. Rae Burrell was next with 11 points, five rebounds and six turnovers. Kasiyahna Kushkituah tallied 10 points and five boards. Jordan Horston rounded out the group with 10 points off of the bench.
The Wolverines were paced by Leigha Brown who finished with a game-high 23 points, along with five assists and three steals. Naz Hillmon recorded a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds. Hailey Brown was the final player for Michigan in the double figures with 14, after nailing four threes.
Tennessee drew first after Davis nailed a jumper. The Lady Vols jumped out to a four-point lead until H. Brown and Hillmon converted on consecutive baskets to put Michigan ahead 7-6. Over the remaining minutes of the quarter, there would be six lead changes, and Tennessee was led by both Kushkituah and Tamari Key who each scored three points to close out the quarter. Michigan, however, would enjoy a 14-12 lead going into the second quarter.
The second stanza was owned by the Wolverines, as Hillman opened up the scoring to put them ahead by four. Horston nailed a jumper of her own, but L. Brown scored the next five points of the game to increase Michigan’s lead to five going into the media timeout. Horston drained a three, but the Wolverines went on a 7-1 run after to make the game 28-19 to start the half.
“I thought their physicality around the perimeter was where they really set the tone,” Harper said. “I think that frustrated us a bit, it bothered us a bit. Offensively, I thought they were patient and moved the ball well to find good looks.”
Hillman and L. Brown exploded out of the half to expand their lead to 19 points only a few minutes into the third quarter. Tennessee would rebound and cut the deficit by six. Both teams traded blows, and Horston broke the trend with four straight points, bringing the Lady Vols within a dozen. It didn’t last long, as the Wolverines quickly collected themselves to increase the lead back to 15 going into the final stanza.
Burrell kicked off the frame with 11 straight points to bring Tennessee within 10. Danielle Rauch joined in the scoring with a shot from deep and L. Brown followed that up with a quick transition basket on the next play to push the Wolverines lead back to 15 points.
Davis and Kuskituah hit the next two shots to help the Lady Vols rally with four minutes remaining. Jordan Walker added on with a three to cut the deficit to single digits. However, Michigan was able to ice the game, by converting both attempts at the charity stripe. The Wolverine would win 70-55 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.