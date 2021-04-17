The Lady Vols dropped game one of the three game series against South Carolina on Saturday.
The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee 3-2 in dramatic fashion, with the game going into extra innings.
South Carolina got ahead early in what would be a defense-heavy contest, with runs in the second and third inning to go up 2-0 for most of the game.
The Lady Vols weren’t able to get on the board until the seventh inning, when Chelsea Seggern hit a huge home run to give the Lady Vols some hope. Ivy Davis followed up Seggern’s big home run with a clutch homer herself, tying up the game and forcing extra innings.
The momentum from a big seventh inning wasn’t enough to give the Lady Vols the edge they needed, however, and a sacrifice fly allowed South Carolina to win the game, 3-2.
The Lady Vols used their ace, Ashley Rogers for the entirety of the game. Rogers nabbed seven strikeouts on the game.
Tennessee will look to get back on track Sunday, with game two of the series at 6 p.m. ET.