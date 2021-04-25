Tennessee softball looked to get the series sweep Sunday over Georgia, but wasn’t able to, as the Bulldogs took game three 11-8 in extra innings.
After a strong game yesterday, the Lady Vols came ready to play, but the Bulldogs weren’t ready to give the Lady Vols an easy sweep.
Ally Shipman continued her impressive weekend, getting things started for the Lady Vols Sunday with an RBI double to drive in Cailin Hannon and put Tennessee on the board.
Georgia answered back quickly however, with a homer in the second to tie things up. Tennessee regained the lead in the second on an RBI single from Madison Webber.
Georgia then blew the game open, with six runs in the third inning to give the Bulldogs an 8-3 lead over the Lady Vols.
“I’m not sure what could’ve been done to prevent it,” co-head coach Ralph Weekly said. “Georgia is very strong team. Ashley just wasn’t feeling like herself and they got a hold of a couple of pitches and busted it loose.”
The Lady Vols weren’t ready to give up yet, and answered back with a big fourth inning. Ashley Morgan doubled to right center to drive in a pair of runs, and Josie Willingham got to the base a few plays after on a fielding error.
With the game at a manageable 8-6 in the fifth, Morgan once again hit a big RBI double to tie the game up.
Neither team scored after and the game went into extra innings tied at eight.
Despite the momentum from their comeback, the Lady Vols couldn’t keep Georgia from scoring in the ninth, and the Bulldogs took the game 11-8.
“They were playing well,” Weekly said. “They were playing us for the third day and they figured out some things and it worked for them. I was proud that we came back and gave ourselves a chance to win it, but in the end they prevailed.”
Tennessee went to two pitchers on the day, Ashley Rogers and Callie Turner. Rogers pitched seven innings and Turner pitched two. Rogers had five strikeouts on the game and Turner had one.
The Lady Vols are still without key players Rylie West and Amanda Ayala, and the presence has been missed.
“Being down without Rylie West and Amanda Ayala, we just didn’t have a lot of options when we got into late innings,” Weekly said. “That’s part of the game plan and that affected us.”
Despite the loss today, the Lady Vols still clinched their third SEC series of the season. This week, the Lady Vols have a full slate of games.
Tennessee will travel to Cullowhee, North Carolina on Tuesday for a double header against Western Carolina. Tuesday’s games will be at 3 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET and will be streaming on ESPN+.
The Lady Vols will stay on the road to take on Auburn next weekend. The Tigers are coming off a series loss against Ole Miss.