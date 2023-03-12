March Madness will run through Thompson-Boling Arena for the second straight season.
The Lady Vols (23-11) were announced as a No. 4 seed, and more importantly a host site on Sunday night. Tennessee draws 13-seeded St. Louis (17-17) in round one. The other side of the Knoxville bracket has No. 12 Toledo playing No. 5 Iowa State in round one.
The Round of 64 in Knoxville is slated to begin on Saturday, with the round of 32 matchups coming on Monday.
Tennessee is coming off an appearance in the SEC Tournament title game after upsetting LSU in the semifinals. Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper has been adamant that her team deserves to be a host, which came to fruition on Selection Sunday.
The Lady Vols played one of the toughest schedules in the country, with 10 of their 11 losses coming to teams that currently sit in the AP Top 25. Tennessee faced all of the NCAA one-seeds during the regular season.
This year’s NCAA Tournament has a new wrinkle compared to years past. There will be only two regional sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, Greenville, South Carolina and Seattle.
If the Lady Vols make a Sweet 16 appearance, which would be their second straight, they would head to Seattle to likely matchup with No. 1 seed Virginia Tech.
In a gathering inside the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, the team and staff were able to watch the announcement together. Surrounded by accolades from tournaments past, the Lady Vols celebrated when their name popped up on TV.
Tennessee is the only school to have never missed the NCAA Tournament, making 41-straight.
