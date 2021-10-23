The No. 20 Tennessee Lady Volunteers opened their weekend with a 3-2 victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
Tennessee showcased their prowess in crunch time over a middle of the pack LSU.
After a back and forth start in the first set, Tennessee was able to put together a 6-0 run to take an 8-3 lead.
Shortly after the run ended, a pair of aces by graduate transfer Breanna Runnels forced LSU to take a timeout trailing 12-5 in the set. Tennessee continued to stifle the LSU offense in set one, leading by as many as 11 later on in the set. Morgahn Fingall closed out the set, 25-14, with a spike that ricocheted out of bounds off the LSU block.
Runnels and the offense were the difference in the early going as Tennessee hit .367, opposed to LSU who had more hitting errors than kills for a -.034 hitting percentage.
LSU rebounded strongly to begin the second set, coming out and taking a 10-4 lead that had the Lady Vols on the ropes. Despite falling behind, the Lady Vols would not give in, chipping away at the LSU lead, cutting it to 16-14.
But coming out of a Tennessee timeout, LSU caught fire with a 6-0 run to capture a 22-14 lead and control of the set. Again, Tennessee was able to apply some pressure on the Tigers, cutting the lead to 24-22 forcing LSU to take a timeout. Following a block by Tennessee, LSU was able to close out and win the set with a spike from Sanaa Dotson.
The third set opened as a close one. The teams traded points all the way to nine until Tennessee was able to pick up a dig and convert a spike giving them an 11-9 lead.
Tennessee would not relinquish their lead on the set as they continued to play clean volleyball before closing it out on a Tigers net violation, 25-19.
The fourth set also started off highly competitive with neither side able to seize control. The teams were tied at 10 before LSU was able to grab a 13-10 lead. The set continued to be close as LSU was able to come back and tie the set at 21 forcing a Tennessee timeout.
LSU was able to take a two point lead coming out of the timeout following back-to-back hitting errors by Ava Bell. LSU closed out the set with a spike at the net to win the set 25-22.
After a hitting error to open up the decisive fifth set, Tennessee responded by scoring four straight points to take a 4-1 lead. LSU fought back to tie the match before the Lady Vols took a 10-6 lead thanks to a pair of aces from senior setter Natalie Hayward. LSU battled back to cut the lead to 13-12, but the Lady Vols were able to keep their composure and close out the match with a Danielle Mahaffey kill.
Tennessee will be back in action tomorrow against LSU in Baton Rouge with tip-off set for 3 p.m. EST.