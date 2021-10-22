The Tennessee women’s tennis team had a splendid outing on the first day of the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, taking six of the seven matches on Thursday.
"Our team had a good first day at regionals," head coach Alison Ojeda said following the last match. "I feel like we came out ready to play and stayed very focused throughout each match."
The weather delay that halted play in the morning could not hold back No. 55 ranked Rebeka Mertena from bringing the heat, as she destroyed Sina Albersmeier from UT Martin 6-1, 6-0.
Olivia Symons and Daria Kuczer collected the next set of victories for the Big Orange. Symons handled Catherine Senysiewicz-Slowek from Miami (Ohio), 6-1, 6-4, and Kuczer triumphed over Ananya Kothakota of Northern Kentucky, 6-3, 6-2.
In her first singles match since Sept. 19, Esther Adeshina found her groove early and often, conquering Tyra Richardson from Louisville 6-2, 6-1.
Elza Tomase captured her team-best eighth victory of the fall season, after her shutout performance in perfect sets versus Makensie Long of Miami (Ohio), 6-0, 6-0. The Latvian is the first Lady Vol this season to defeat an opponent without dropping a game.
Eleonora Molinaro concluded the day for the Vols in dominating fashion, crushing Gabrielle Ochalik from IUPUI, 6-0, 6-1.
The lone loss on the day for the Lady Vols came from Callie Creath, as she couldn’t contain seeded Brindtha Ramasamy from Miami Ohio, falling 6-2, 6-4. Although Creath wasn't able to pick up the victory, Ojeda emphasized that she will be an asset for the Lady Vols as the season progresses.
"Callie did a great job competing against a very good player," Ojeda said. "She has been working hard on a few specific areas of her game and because of that, she almost knocked off a seeded opponent today. I know losing is never fun, but I am confident that she's going to use today's experience to continue to develop."
Doubles action that was scheduled to begin on Thursday had to be postponed till Friday due to inclement weather.
No. 5 ranked duo of Adeshina and Kuczer will get doubles play started at 9 a.m. CT on Friday, versus Meredith Jones and Monique Woog of Memphis. Also in doubles action, Mertena and Tomase take on Danielle Morris and Denis Torrealba, Tenika McGriffin and Symons duel against Miriam Grossman and Dolavee Tumthong and Kylie Duckworth and Creath close out Friday’s double play versus Somer Henry and Meredith Roberts.