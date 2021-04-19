The Lady Vols defeated South Carolina 4-2 Monday night to clinch their second SEC series of the season.
The score was close all game, with South Carolina getting several opportunities to score, but leaving runners on base as the Lady Vols were able to mitigate the damage.
Cailin Hannon got the scoring started for Tennessee in the first as a passed ball allowed her to get home.
Kiki Milloy continued her strong weekend in the third, hitting an RBI double to drive in Hannon and give the Lady Vols a 2-0 lead.
Chelsea Seggern also continued a strong series in Monday’s game, with a two-run homer in the fourth to build the Lady Vols lead.
Ashley Rogers returned to the mound Monday and was able to keep the Gamecocks off the board until the fourth, when they got their first run of the game. The Gamecocks also got one more on the board, but Tennessee was able to hold them off and win the game. Rogers finished the game with nine strikeouts.
The Lady Vols will be off until Friday, when they continue SEC play against Georgia. Tennessee will be back at home for the contests against the Bulldogs, with the first game of the series beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.