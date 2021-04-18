Tennessee picked up an 11-0 win Sunday against South Carolina after dropping the first game of the series Saturday night.
Callie Turner took the mound Sunday night to give Ashley Rogers a break. Turner held up strong against the Gamecocks, allowing just one hit on the game.
The Lady Vols offense came to play tonight, starting early in the second inning with an RBI double from Ally Shipman to drive in Ivy Davis. Cailin Hannon followed with a double of her own, this time driving in three runs.
The Lady Vols kept the lead at 4-0 through the third and added another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly. Kiki Milloy drove in a run in the fifth to build the lead.
Tennessee had a big six inning to put the game out of reach, starting with an RBI from Shipman to drive in two runs. Kaitlin Parsons followed with an RBI single to drive in another run.
The Lady Vols continued scoring in the sixth with a ground out that allowed Treasury Pondexter to get to the plate. Cailin Hannon hit an RBI double to drive in Parsons to get the last run of the inning and give Tennessee an 11-0 lead to put the game in run-rule territory.
Davis and Shipman were the MVPs for the Lady Vols today, both going two for two.
The Lady Vols will look to keep up their momentum tomorrow in the series finale against South Carolina. The first pitch will be at 7 p.m. ET in Columbia, South Carolina.