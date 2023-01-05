Tennessee battled Mississippi State down to the buzzer, pulling out its third straight win in SEC play with a 78-69 victory. The Lady Volunteers went shot for shot with the Bulldogs, but held a substantial enough lead to secure their 11th win of the season, kicking off conference play 3-0 for the third year in a row.
Rickea Jackson led the way against her former team, leading the way for the Lady Volunteers with 18 points, six rebounds, and one assist.
Jordan Horston continues to be one of Tennessee’s greatest weapons both on offense and defense. Horston was explosive on the floor and the boards, pushing a doule double with 27 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five assists, two blocks, and one steal. Horston led Tennessee with eight offensive rebounds, setting the pace for 23 second chance points.
Tess Darby set the tone for the Lady Volunteers beyond the arch, shooting four for 11 and putting 13 points on the board. Darby was the third Lady Volunteer, alongside Jackson and Horston to score double digits Thursday night.
Tennessee out-sized and out-powered Mississippi State in the paint, out-rebounding the Bulldogs 49 to 31. The Lady Volunteers pulled in 25 offensive rebounds for 23 second chance points compared to the Bulldogs' 20. Tennessee scored 44 of its 78 points in the paint, proving to be an offensive nightmare for Mississippi State’s defense.
Tennessee will take on its neighbor, Vanderbilt, on Sunday at noon. The Lady Volunteers hope to continue their three win-streak and undefeated SEC-record on the road.
