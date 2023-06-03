Whether it was Karlyn Pickens, Charli Orsini or Nicola Simpson, no Tennessee pitchers could find success against the Oklahoma lineup.
The Lady Vols (50-9) fell to Oklahoma (58-1) 9-0 in five innings, losing by the run rule for the first time all season.
“It certainly was not the way we wanted to play or expected to play today,” head coach Karen Weekly said.
In a surprising decision, Pickens started in the circle over veteran arms in Ashley Rogers and Payton Gottshall.
“I felt like Karlyn presented a pretty good option to start with,” Weekly said. “We planned to throw different people at them. Ultimately that decision is on me.”
In comparison to Tennessee’s pitching struggles, Oklahoma’s pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout, led by the performance of their ace, Jordy Bahl.
“Jordy can throw a lot of different planes and a lot of different speeds,” Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said. “The extra speed that Jordy has is very effective.”
Both pitchers were strong in tough situations during the first inning. After allowing a Kiki Milloy double, Bahl retired three consecutive Tennessee batters to end the inning. In the bottom half of the inning, with the bases loaded, Pickens forced Kinzie Hansen into a groundout, keeping the game scoreless.
Following a walk of Grace Lyons and a base hit by Jayda Coleman, Tiara Jennings opened the scoring in the second inning with a three-run home run. Orsini entered the circle following the home run to replace Pickens and recorded the final out of the inning.
Jennings believed it was important to make a change against Pickens after the groundout earlier.
“I knew in my first at-bat I got a bit jammed, so I wanted to make an adjustment,” Jennings said.
Cydney Sanders opened the bottom of the third inning with a base hit. With one out in the inning, Hansen took a pitch over the left field wall to lead 5-0. Simpson then entered to relieve Orsini after 0.2 innings of work.
Grace Lyons and Alynah Torres both reached on the first two plate appearances against Simpson. Rylie Boone drove both in on a 2-RBI triple that landed safely in left field due to confusion from Milloy and Rylie West. Coleman walked during the inning, and both Boone and Coleman scored on wild pitches to give the Sooners a 9-0 lead after three innings.
After allowing a walk in the top of the fourth inning, Bahl was relieved by Alex Storako, who walked Mackenzie Donihoo before forcing a popout. Milloy robbed Sophia Nugent of a home run at the wall in left center to hold the lead to nine going into the fifth inning.
After recording the first out of the fifth inning, Storako exited for Kierston Deal. Deal recorded the second out of the inning before Nicole May allowed a walk and recorded the final out of the contest.
Gasso believed playing several pitchers was important.
“I really wanted to give everybody an opportunity to get on the mound, and they ran with it,” Gasso said.
The Lady Vols will meet Oklahoma State on Sunday evening, with the loser being eliminated from the NCAA tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.