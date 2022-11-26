Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the No. 10 Vols close out their season trying to get back on track against Vanderbilt.
Keys
Andrew Peters
1. Milton can’t miss a beat
It’s hard to replace the production and efficiency that Hendon Hooker brought to Tennessee, but Joe Milton has to at least try. This means he needs to be on the top of his game. He’ll have to eliminate those overthrows that lost him his starting job last season and instead hit receivers in stride like he has done in the second halves of blowout wins this year.
Tennessee is in good hands with Milton, and getting a few games as starting quarterback before next season will ultimately be a really good thing for him.
2. Contain Ray Davis
It goes without saying, but Ray Davis can be a problem for Tennessee if the defensive line doesn’t contain him. Davis has had 100+ rushing yards in three straight games, so momentum is on his side.
The Vols need to have a significantly better day on defense than it did last week against South Carolina, and that starts with containing the run.
Eric Woods
1. Limit mistakes
The main reason for Vandy’s recent success has been their ability to minimize their own mistakes while taking advantage of their opponent’s. With Joe Milton getting the start, he must be able to keep things steady. He doesn’t have to put up 50-plus points, but he does have to sustain drives and keep Vandy from starting with good field position.
Whether that be poor throws, blown coverages or missed tackles; the Vols cannot beat themselves.
2. Keep Mike Wright in the pocket
Mike Wright isn’t a talented thrower, but he can do a lot of damage with his legs. Wright has the ability to extend plays, and the Vols cannot let his athleticism dictate the game, especially on third down. Containing Mike Wright is the key to getting the defense off the field.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: -14
O/U: 64
Andrew Peters
There have been countless people – from fans to analysts – quick to say Vanderbilt will take this game easily. I just don’t see that happening. I think Tennessee will come into this game with a chip on its shoulder and looking to end the season the same way it started – with a dominant offensive performance.
Tennessee 52, Vanderbilt 28
Eric Woods
While all the signs point to a potential Vandy upset, Tennessee is by far the more talented team and should come in with something to prove. Frankly, the Commodores just don’t seem like they have the firepower to match the Vols. I could very well be wrong — I was last week. However, the Vols found out that they can’t win by simply showing up. There’s a lot on the line this week and I expect the Vols to show up ready.
Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 21
