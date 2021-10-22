Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers, Josh Lane and Ethan Stone, give their keys and predictions for Tennessee’s weekly matchup. It’s time for The Third Saturday in October, a tradition over 100 games old -- though it will happen on the fourth Saturday this year -- Tennessee-Alabama.
Let’s talk about the Vols’ trip to Tuscaloosa.
Keys
Josh Lane
1. Red zone defense
As solid as Tennessee’s defense has been in 2021, one of its biggest weaknesses has been in the red zone. When teams get inside the 20-yard line against the Vols, they usually score.
Tennessee has allowed opponents to score 21 times in 23 attempts this season. Pitt went 7-for-7 in red zone opportunities, Florida was 5-for-5 and Ole Miss was 4-for-4. Tennessee’s only two red zone stops this season were in its win over South Carolina.
To make matters worse for the Vols, Alabama is 32-for-35 in scoring once it gets inside the red zone, one of the best marks in the country. If there is any silver lining for the Vols, it’s that Bryce Young has thrown 2 red zone interceptions.
After being the first unit to pick off Matt Corral in 2021, the Vols have 8 interceptions on the season. Alabama won’t make many mistakes, especially in the red zone. If the Vols can grab another red zone interception, or even just hold Alabama to a field goal, that’s a huge win.
2. Don’t get hurt
Tennessee is lucky its bye week follows its trip to Alabama, because it is as depleted as any team in the nation. Head coach Josh Heupel on multiple occasions has called the Vols the “thinnest football team in America.” And that was before some recent key injuries.
Starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was injured late in the loss to Ole Miss. He is listed as day-to-day, but it seems unlikely that he plays in Tuscaloosa. Offensive lineman Cooper Mays didn’t play last week, and his brother Cade Mays joined him on the sideline on the first drive of the game. Tiyon Evans missed yet another game. And that’s just the offense.
Juwan Mitchell, Theo Jackson, Doneiko Slaughter, Christian Charles and Elijah Simmons have all dealt with a variety of injuries this season. The Vols’ second and third stringers have been thrown into the fire, and for the most part, have held their own.
Obviously, injuries are not totally preventable. It’s not as simple as just saying “Don’t get injured,” and the Vols won’t get injured. But if the Vols can survive 60 minutes in Bryant-Denny Stadium without losing any more key starters, then they have a glorious bye week of recovery waiting for them.
Ethan Stone
1. Build on last week
Even in a losing effort, the Ole Miss game was one of the best of the season for Tennessee. The offense started to hit its stride late and the defense played its best game of the season by a mile.
It’s easier said than done, but Tennessee has to build off that this week. More importantly -- learn from mistakes. It’s the little stuff -- fielding punts, playing tight defense on third and long and keeping a varied offense approach against a superior defense is a good way to start. To beat a team like Alabama, mistakes just can’t happen, and even then the Crimson Tide will need to make some of their own.
One thing Tennessee did not do an excellent job of last week is building off mistakes that were handed to them. The offense was unable to make the Rebels pay for Corral’s first interception of the year, couldn't drive the field to win it in the final drive and saw a kick miss the uprights from 49 yards out that could have completely changed the game.
2. Explosive plays are a must
The offense has improved much under quarterback Hendon Hooker. His status is in the air for Saturday night after the Virginia Tech transfer went down with a left leg injury. For multiple reasons, it hurts Tennessee if he is unable to play in Tuscaloosa.
For one, the big plays have stemmed from Hooker’s mere presence on the field. His dual-threat ability opens paths for others to succeed, and his efficiency keeps the Vols going at the pace Heupel wants them.
Joe Milton absolutely has that potential, Tennessee just hasn't seen it from him yet. In the Ole Miss game, explosive plays were hard to come by -- the longest was a 30-yard connection to Velus Jones Jr. Keeping Alabama on its toes is paramount Saturday, the playstyle cannot be what it was against Ole Miss.
Ultimately, that works against the Rebels. Draws and tight, shallow routes can carve up Ole Miss, but will do little to nothing against Henry To’o To’o and Alabama’s defense.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Alabama -25
O/U: 67
Josh Lane
I know Heupel has made plenty of progress in just seven games at the helm of the Volunteers, but he’s not quite at “Upset Alabama” territory yet.
Alabama may not be as dominating this season as it has been in years past, but it’s still Alabama led by Nick Saban. The eight-time national champion head coach has never lost to the Vols at Alabama.
The Crimson Tide’s talent level is still leaps and bounds ahead of Tennessee. Heupel and the Vols may get Alabama at some point, but it won’t be this year.
Alabama 49, Tennessee 14
Ethan Stone
I believe the Crimson Tide will win either way, but the availability of Hendon Hooker will tell how close this one will be.
If Hooker plays, this could be a two-score game - Tennessee has done nothing to show me it will just roll over to a tougher opponent thus far this season with him at the helm of the offense.
However, I think it’s far more likely that Hooker does not see the field Saturday in Tuscaloosa, and I’m just not confident in Milton or Bailey’s abilities to lead the team against Alabama.
Alabama 52, Tennessee 14