Tennessee’s Jordan Fusco was named the SEC Freshman of the Week Monday after an impressive two games last week.
The midfielder got her first career goal on Thursday in a 6-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast. The goal came in the first ten minutes of the second half of the contest after FGCU’s keeper bobbled the ball and Fusco hustled over to put it in the net.
Fusco’s second goal came in Tennessee’s 2-0 win over Miami (Ohio), when she volleyed in a cross from Maria Nelson in the first half.
Fusco and the rest of the Lady Vols will hit the road Thursday to take on Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee, at 8 p.m. ET.