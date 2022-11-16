The No. 22 Vols defeated Florida Gulf Coast 81-50 on Wednesday behind 18 points from Josiah-Jordan James.
It was James’ first game back in the starting lineup after missing some preseason and the Vols first game due to a procedure on his knee in the offseason.
Tennessee (2-1) picked up its 19th consecutive home win and haven’t lost at Thompson Boling Arena in nearly two years.
The Vols had a much cleaner start to the game than they had on Sunday and led 37-20 on the break. Against Colorado, the Vols shot just 35% from the field and 25% from three in the first half. Though they had lead at the break, nothing was really going their way. The Vols looked much better against the Eagles, ending the first half 41% from the field and 50% from behind the arc.
The Vols were once again able to get to the free-throw line at a good rate, although they were a mixed bag in their 37 attempts, hitting 25 of them for a mark of 68%.
Tennessee made it a point to keep things going in the paint despite the absence of Uros Plavsic. Olivier Nkamhoua moved down to the five spot and quietly crept his way up in the box score, finishing with 18 points, which tied for first on the team behind James.
Santiago Vescovi got things started for Tennessee’s offense in a bounce-back performance. He forced two turnovers and knocked down two consecutive three-pointers in the first six minutes. He ended the night with 8 points, all in the first half.
At the break, the Vols had not allowed a single field goal in the final 6:30, with FGCU’s only points during that span being free-throws.
The Vols steadily expanded on their lead in the second half and improved to 56% from the field despite a worse mark from range. They had lead by as many as 37 and coasted the rest of the way for the win.
