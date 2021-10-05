Tennessee redshirt-sophomore Jaida Thomas was selected to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week, the website announced Tuesday morning.
The standout forward from Irving, Texas, recorded two goals at Texas A&M, including the game winner to lead Tennessee to a 3-1 come-from-behind victory on Friday.
Although this is the first Team of the Week honor for Thomas this season and the second of her career, this makes her sixth total time being involved with the “Team of the Week,” with two selections and four honorable mentions dating all the way back to Sept. 29, 2020.
Thomas is the second Volunteer to earn Team of the Week honors this season. Freshman phenom Taylor Huff was the first Volunteer to earn the honor back on Sept 28.
Thomas is tied with Huff for a team high of 6 goals. She also currently leads the team with 3 game-winners.
Tennessee will continue conference play this Thursday as the Florida Gators come to Knoxville. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.