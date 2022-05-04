Three years ago in 2019, Damichael Cole, alum of UT and The Daily Beacon, was helping his grandmother move when his phone rang.
Cole was back home in Memphis when an editor from The Philadelphia Inquirer called him about their first ever sports cultural writer position. He put down his grandmother’s couch and answered the phone.
“I was telling her, ‘Grandma, they might call me at some point,’” Cole said. “‘I’ve got to be on the lookout.’”
The Inquirer flew Cole to Philadelphia for the two-day interview process. Cole was evaluated by no fewer than 10 people, from executive editors to his soon-to-be fellow sports writers, and after a thorough, yet successful exchange, The Inquirer did not want Cole to leave without taking the job.
“I didn't even talk to my mom,” Cole said. “When they said that, I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ I signed on the dotted line and came back to Memphis with the job.”
Cole’s journey took him from a student reporter in the bottom floor of UT’s communication building to the lead beat writer for an NBA playoff team through hard work and a vast network of connections.
Barber’s chair to press row
Cole was no ordinary child. From a young age, sports were his biggest passion. When he, his brother and younger cousin came home from school every day to their shared bedroom in Memphis, Cole was the odd man out.
While his roommates watched the usual children’s shows on Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, Cole was forced to watch SportsCenter alone on his mother’s television.
“I’d be pouting,” Cole said, “and she’d have to give me the TV in her room.”
Cole found other avenues to express his passion for sports. An 8-year-old, Cole often made his way to a local barber shop where he was known by an appropriate nickname — “ESPN.”
“ESPN’s in here, ESPN’s in here,” Cole said, recounting the greeting he frequently received.
“ESPN” would answer the other patrons’ queries about the most efficient way to guard a player. He would give his thoughts on how one quarterback was playing against a particular defense. Cole looks back and laughs at the fact that grown men were asking a third-grader complex sports questions, but the answers came naturally to him — a prelude to his career in journalism.
“It’s always been a core value,” Cole said. “Journalism was always something I was passionate about and something I could see myself doing.”
Journalism has brought Cole full circle — back to his hometown — as the Memphis Grizzlies beat writer for The Commercial Appeal. He traded his barber shop audience for company alongside sports talking heads Adrian Wojnarowski, Chris Haynes and Marcus Spears on the sidelines of Grizzlies’ games.
“Meeting all these guys,” Cole said, “and them knowing who you are, it’s different.”
Learning from Tennessee’s titans
Cole made the near 6-hour drive east to Knoxville to attend the University of Tennessee with the goal of becoming a fully-fledged journalist. Unlike many of his peers at Tennessee, Cole was open to any and every opportunity he could get in sports media.
“A lot of people say, ‘Oh I want to do TV, oh, I want to do radio, oh, I want to print.’ For me, I didn't really care,” Cole said. “I loved them all. I was going to seek opportunities in all of them, whether it’s radio, TV or print. Whatever gives me the best opportunity to succeed in college, I’m going to flow with that route.”
Cole took that optimistic attitude with him to an interview at The Volunteer Channel, but he did not land the position. Cole turned from television to print and walked into The Daily Beacon’s office, where he quickly climbed its ranks.
As a freshman, Cole shadowed other Beacon reporters at soccer games before getting his first assignment in the spring — a women’s tennis match. In his sophomore year, Cole was elevated to the soccer beat in the fall and the baseball beat in the spring, and he was forced to put his abilities to the test. At many of those games, he was the only reporter there.
“The Beacon puts you into a position where you’re treated like a professional,” Cole said.
Learning those skills paid off in great dividends for Cole, because by his junior year, he was The Beacon’s Sports Editor, and he covered Tennessee’s two largest beats — football and men’s basketball.
On two of the most notable beats in the SEC, Cole got to see experts at work. He read about the titans in Tennessee media — Wes Rucker, Grant Ramey, Patrick Brown and Mike Wilson — and soaked in their knowledge. He learned to hone his skills by paying attention to their ledes and nut grafs, focusing on what plays they featured and what quotes they used.
“That’s one of the best advantages of the Beacon as opposed to the other student media outlets offered at the University of Tennessee,” Cole said. “The Beacon puts you in rooms with professionals, and that’s the best way to learn how to be a professional.”
It paid off. The November of his first football season, Cole went through one of the most strenuous situations in sports reporting: a coaching change. Butch Jones was fired, and Cole — still a student — had to break the news.
Cole’s fellow sports editor Tyler Wombles had the story pre-written, and the pair published the story while attending class. They had been refreshing Twitter in the background the whole time, waiting for the news to be confirmed.
Cole and Wombles won an APSE award for Best Online Coverage of Jones’ firing, a memory Cole calls his most satisfying in his time at Tennessee.
“The other journalists are professionals,” Cole said. “We’re students first, so we had to stay on top of that while trying to cover (the firing). So that was a satisfying moment.”
“Your network is your net worth”
Cole was eating lunch with his personal development coach, Michael Dorsey, at the Mellow Mushroom on the Strip when he heard the best piece of advice he would ever receive.
“Just remember,” Dorsey said, “your network is your net worth.”
Cole took that message to heart.
In a field as competitive as sports journalism, networking makes a substantial difference. Being a talented reporter can get someone in the door, but having connections makes it infinitely easier to land the job.
“You can have the fanciest, flashiest, stylist, coolest resume there is,” Cole said. “But if no one in that room has ever heard of you, they’re probably going to go with someone else.”
Cole is living proof of the success of networking. He interned with Sports Journalism Institute (SJI) — the top journalism program for minorities — after college. Cole was one of 12 students across the United States selected to learn from some of the top journalism professionals — Malika Andrews, Cameron Wolfe and Stephen A. Smith.
After a week of writing boot camp, Cole parlayed that internship into a position with Sports Illustrated in New York City. Eventually, another one of Cole’s SJI connections led him to The Inquirer, where he spent two and a half years covering the intersection between Philadelphia sports and culture.
When the Memphis job opened up, many of Cole’s Inquirer co-workers recommended him, and though it was the hardest decision he had ever had to make, the opportunity was too good to pass up.
“The opportunity to come back to Memphis to be The Guy, be the beat writer covering an up-and-coming, rising team,” Cole said. “It couldn’t have worked out better for me.”
Cole is content in Memphis for the time being, but that is not his final goal. He previously thought he would be in Philadelphia for the long haul as a part of a promising, young sports writing team, but he now realizes opportunities come and go. J Sports journalism is a career almost as volatile as coaching.
So instead of focusing on one sport or team in particular, Cole will keep meeting people, making connections and see where life takes him.
“I don’t want to put a cap on myself just being a beat writer with one team,” Cole said. “That’s ultimately my goal, be on a more national level — even if it’s in basketball — where I can talk about the sport more.”