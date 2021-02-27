In the top half of a doubleheader, the No. 15 Tennessee baseball team lost to Indiana State 3-1. The Vols fell to 6-1 with their first loss of the season, while the Sycamores improved to 2-3.
The Vols’ offense was completely shut down by Indiana State pitching. The starter, Geremy Guerrero went three innings, allowing one run, two hits and three walks. He struck out one batter.
Tennessee’s lone run of the afternoon came off Guerrero in the fourth. Jake Rucker singled, and red-hot Jordan Beck drove him in with an RBI triple. The hit was Beck’s second triple and eleventh RBI of the year, both of which are a team-high.
Connor Cline relieved Guerrero in the fourth inning following Beck’s hit, and he was absolutely dominant. He struck out five and walked one. Cline did not give up another hit until the ninth inning.
The Tennessee offense struggled to get any going, but showed some late life. Inn the bottom of the ninth, they strung together three consecutive hits, but a base running error killed their momentum. The Vols batted 3-17 with runners on base and 0-9 with runners in scoring position.
Blade Tidwell started for Tennessee and showed flashes of potential, but struggled as a whole. He went four innings, and allowed two runs, one earned, four hits and a walk, while striking out six. Tidwell’s stuff looked good, but it took him 81 pitches to get through four.
Diego Gines carried the Sycamores in game one. His RBI single in the second inning put ISU on the board first. Later in the fourth inning, Gines struck again. He hit an RBI double for his second base knock of the day. Gines finished the game 3-4 with 2 RBIs and a double.
Indiana State’s third run came in the top of the fifth. Lefthander Will Heflin came on in relief of Tidwell, and gave up two hits and a walk to load the bases. Brian Fuentes hit a fielder’s choice which scored Jordan Schaffer, bringing the game to its final 3-1 score.
Game two of the doubleheader will start at 4:15 p.m. ET with Elijah Pleasants on the hill for the Vols. The game will be broadcast on WATCHESPN.