Redshirt freshman Charlie Taylor has sat behind one of the most talented players in the SEC all season, starting only in midweek games.
He hasn’t had a memorable season, with a batting average below .100 and limited chances to prove himself at the plate. When it was announced that usual starting catcher Evan Russell wouldn’t play Friday, Taylor finally had his shot to make an impact in a big game.
When Taylor stepped up to the plate, fans began chanting “Charlie Taylor,” after he had gone hitless in his previous at bat.
He didn’t have a big home run or a game-winning RBI, but a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning to drive in Blake Burke. It didn’t matter. Lindsey Nelson Stadium erupted in applause. Head coach Tony Vitello, followed by the rest of the dugout, came onto the field to pat him on the back and give him props.
“That was pretty awesome,” Taylor said. “I was honestly a little bit nervous with the way that Blade threw the ball and the way Vol nation rallied around me. I’ll never forget that.”
Taylor has struggled at the plate this season, there’s no doubt about that, but he’s been patient and resilient, and he was finally rewarded with an RBI.
“You just felt good about something, especially the way our guys set the table,” Vitello said. “It was a time to celebrate within the game even though the game was still in balance. It’s awesome to see players get rewarded the way that they should.”
Taylor believes there are a lot of guys on the team like him, waiting their turn behind arguably the most talented lineup in the country.
“I think if you look around the field at every position, there’s guys that are kind of sitting in the background for an hour for this season that are really capable players,” Taylor said. “We’ve just got a lot of hard workers in this building. There’s a lot of guys that are ready for their shot.”
Taylor’s bunt accounted for just one of Tennessee’s 10 runs, but it was a moment he will never forget.
The No. 1 seed Vols rallied behind Taylor’s bunt, breaking loose in the sixth inning to guide them to a 10-0 win over No. 4 seed Campbell.
Luc Lipcius then hit a single through left field to drive in another run to make it 5-0 lead. Lipcius had a big day offensively, going 3-4 at the plate with an RBI.
Jordan Beck kept things going with a two-run homer to drive in Lipcius, and Drew Gilbert homered on the next at bat to make it 8-0 for the Vols.
Tennessee tacked on two more runs in the seventh and eighth to make it a comfortable 10-0 lead heading into the final inning.
The Vols explosive offensive performance was balanced well with an outstanding performance from sophomore pitcher Blade Tidwell.
Tidwell, who missed the beginning half of the season, had one of his best performances back from injury, allowing just three hits and picking up seven strikeouts, along with no runs and no walks in 7.2 innings.
“I would say I’ve returned to form,” Tidwell said. “I’ve been feeling like that, I know the results aren’t what I wanted, but I’ve always had that confidence this year.”
Tennessee now shifts its focus to No. 3 seed Campbell, which defeated No. 2 seed Georgia Tech Friday afternoon. The Vols and Camels will face off at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
“This time of year, anything can happen,” Vitello said. “That was a wild first game and we very easily could’ve had something flip there. You have to be ready for anything this time of year.”