Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans didn’t mince words when asked to preview the Vols’ chances in the run game against Missouri.
“I feel like we finna have some fun, most definitely.” Evans said. “That’s all I’m going to say. We’re going to have fun. We’ll open up this offense and show what we can do.”
It’s safe to say that Evans and the Vols (3-2, 1-1 SEC) followed through on that assertion Saturday.
The word of the day for Tennessee’s offense was ‘efficient’. The Vols rushed for 452 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 62-24 rout over Missouri (2-3, 0-2).
Evans was the star of the show for the Vols, but starting quarterback Hendon Hooker exemplified efficiency against the Tigers. Hooker finished 15 of 19 for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns, while also rushing for 74 yards and 1 touchdown.
Hooker’s first score of the game came less than five minutes in. The Virginia Tech transfer connected with receiver JaVonta Payton for a 35-yard touchdown pass, one that capped a five-play opening drive. In total, the possession lasted just one minute and 15 seconds.
Tennessee scored on all seven of its first half drives. Only two of these drives lasted more than two minutes, and six of the seven ended with a Tennessee player in the end zone.
“That’s our mindset pregame, we play with tempo,” Hooker said. “Just being efficient with every play.”
Hooker had some praise for his starting running back postgame, as well.
“Tiyon (Evans) is a bad man, he’s amazing to watch,” Hooker said.
Evans made that clear with Tennessee’s third touchdown of the day. He broke through the Missouri defensive line untouched for a 92-yard touchdown jaunt.
Evans' run stands as the third longest in Tennessee history behind Kelsey Finch’s 99-yard rush in 1977 and Eric Gray’s 94-yard rush in 2019 against Vanderbilt.
Jeremy Banks set up Evans for his third touchdown of the day the next possession, returning an interception thrown by Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak to the 1-yard line. Evans finished the job the next play, increasing the Tennessee lead to 28-3.
Hooker had a hand in the next two scores, setting up a 35-yard wide receiver screen to Velus Jones Jr and taking it himself the next possession for a 2-yard score.
Hooker threw his final touchdown of the day in the third quarter, delivering a bullet to Cedric Tillman for the 24-yard score on 3rd and 18.
Paxton Brooks had an uneventful afternoon on special teams for the Vols. The senior punter never saw the field, marking the first time Tennessee has not punted in a game since 2009 against Western Kentucky.
Maryville College transfer Marcus Pierce put the cherry on top with a 27-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter to finalize all scoring.
Tennessee’s 62 point performance marks the most points scored by the Vols since Tennessee scored 63 against Mizzou in 2016.
“Obviously, that’s the best we’ve played since we’ve been here. Proud of the kids,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Let’s enjoy this for a bit, but let’s understand we’re still scratching the surface of what we can be here.”
“There’s still so many things we can and we need to improve.”