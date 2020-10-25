Today in Portimão, Algarve, Portugal, Lewis Hamilton came home in first place to clinch an astounding and record-breaking 92nd Grand Prix victory. With his victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Brit grabs the record from Michael Schumacher, whom he tied two weeks ago in the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring.
“Get in there, Lewis!” Hamilton’s race engine Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington said over the radio. “What a race, mate. You are rewriting the history books. Well done, mate; what a fantastic job today. Really awesome.”
Hamilton scored his first victory in his rookie season, when he steered the McLaren F1 Team car into victory in the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix. He would go on to win four races that season and finished in second that season.
He would race for McLaren for five more seasons, scoring 17 more victories and a World Drivers’ Championship for the Woking-based team. However, the bulk of his success has come since joining the Mercedes team.
“Thank you so much” Hamilton told Sky “First of all, I owe it to these guys right, back at the factory for just their tremendous work and their continuously innovating and pushing the bar even higher every year. It’s just been a privilege working with them and I’m so grateful for all the moments…”
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, as the team is officially known, has dominated the sport of Formula One since 2014, and Hamilton has been a big part of that success. In the past six seasons, Mercedes-AMG has won astounding six World Constructors’ Championship. Hamilton has won five World Drivers’ Championships during the timeframe.
The lone exception was teammate Nico Rosberg’s championship in 2016, and Hamilton was very much in play for the title in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton actually won more races that season but suffered more car reliability issues than his teammate.
The scenes from Portimão were heartwarming as his father Antony Hamilton could be seen filming his son like he did all through the younger Hamilton’s junior career, with a look of fatherly pride, taking his son’s recording breaking performance.
Mercedes- AMG team principal Toto Wolff rarely talks on the team radio, using leaving that to Lewis and Bono, but even today, Wolff came over the airwaves to deliver a short but poignant message.
“Lewis.” The Austrian said. “92. 92."
But Lewis is nowhere near being done. Mercedes-AMG can clinch the Constructors’ Championship next week and Hamilton looks poised to be on the march for his seventh World Drivers’ Championship, which will tie Schumacher.
Next week, Formula One travels to historical Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, commonly known as Imola. The Grand Prix, which was created in the reshuffling of the 2020 schedule, will be know as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, in honor of the region in which the race will take place.