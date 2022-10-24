No. 3 Tennessee took a break from SEC play and coasted to a 65-24 win over in-state FCS opponent UT Martin. The 7-0 Vols used the break as a chance to give their less experienced players some valuable reps as the final stretch of the season nears.
Here’s how each position group graded out.
Quarterbacks
Per usual, Hendon Hooker shined in another Tennessee win. Before being taken out of the game at the end of the first half, Hooker had thrown for 276 yards and three touchdowns while connecting 75% of his passes en route to a program record 52 points at the break.
Backup Joe Milton came in for the second half and did much of the same, throwing for 135 yards and a score in a showcase of his superb arm talent. Milton connected with Squirrel White on a 64-yard bomb in the fourth quarter on his final drive.
Freshman Tayven Jackson came in on the following drive, but went down with an injury in the final drive after a 14-yard run. Gaston Moore finished out the game and completed two passes for nine yards but heaved it down the field on the final play, resulting in an interception.
It’s hard not to give this group anything outside of an A when Hooker is at the helm.
Grade: A+
Running Backs
The Vols rotated through a multitude of running backs, but each performed well when their numbers were called.
Freshman Dylan Sampson recorded the most yards of his young career with 62 and a score, including a 45 yarder. Jabari Small took 11 carries for 33 yards with a touchdown and Jaylen Wright took six carries for 19 yards.
Justin Williams-Thomas and Patrick Wilk both received some reps, as well.
Overall, the running backs performed well in keeping the ball moving as well as opening up the passing for Tennessee. However, like last week, the production wasn’t quite high enough to be in the A-tier.
Grade: B+
Wide Receivers
The receiver group continued its outstanding production in the absence of Cedric Tillman. It’s hard to comprehend that the Vols’ best receiver hasn’t been on the field and the offense is still putting up huge numbers. Either way, his return is coming, and it will only make this offense more lethal.
Jalin Hyatt followed up his monstrous performance against Alabama by leading the team with 174 yards and two touchdowns, one from tight end Princeton Fant. Freshman Squirrel White had his first 100-yard game of his career, catching five passes for 122 yards while also recording his first touchdown.
Ramel Keyton joined the fun with his best game as a Vol, scoring his second and third career touchdowns in addition to 77 yards.
This group continues its outstanding performance. While Bru McCoy didn’t put up much production, that was only because the other receivers were getting their chance to shine.
Grade: A+
Tight Ends
Princeton Fant. That’s all that needs to be said. Fant played a gadget role on Saturday, rushing for two touchdowns in the fullback spot, caught a pass for 17 yards and even threw a 66-yard touchdown to Jalin Hyatt. If not for a drop, he would have caught a touchdown pass, too.
Though he played multiple positions in the win, he is listed as a tight end, so that is where he is being put despite limited snaps at the actually position.
Grade: A+
Offensive Line
The group that paves the way for the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense deserves some recognition.
The group allowed just two sacks and provided lanes for the runners to get going. Overall, it was a solid game out of the Vols’ offensive line, but not quite as dominant as seen in the past few weeks.
Grade: A-
Front Seven
The group was great as always in stopping the run, but it still needs some improvement in the pass rush. The front seven piled up two sacks and seven quarterback hurries, but it needs to be better in order to help out the depleted secondary.
Solon Page had a sack and another tackle for loss, and Tyre West made his first career sack.
It was a good, but not great day out of the front seven.
Grade: B
Secondary
The Vols secondary once again did not have the best of days.
The group got off to a shaky start when the Skyhawks scored on their second drive and looked on their way to a score in the next drive, but William Wright’s first career interception halted things for the UT Martin offense.
However, the secondary faltered again at the end of the third quarter and in the fourth. If not for a missed field goal, the Skyhawks would have scored points on their final four drives.
Grade: C
Special Teams
Chase McGrath missed a field goal, and Toby Wilson missed an extra point.
Other than that, the return game for Tennessee was great. Deneiko Slaughter took a kick 16 yards to the 44 yard line, and Dee Williams broke free for a 33-yard punt return.
The return game balances out a shaky day out of the kicking team.
Grade: B
Overall
It was another record-setting day for the Tennessee offense, but the defense continues to show concerns.
Either way, the Vols put up a good performance in Week 8 and should feel good about where they are at heading into this week's matchup with Kentucky.
Grade: A-
