The Tennessee men’s golf team closed out its week at the SEC Match Play Championships on Tuesday, tallying a 2-2 record over the course of three days at Shoal Creek Golf Course.
The Vols racked up a 4-1 victory over Missouri to start the week and a 5-0 triumphant win over Florida to cap the week off, with a couple of tight 3-2 defeats to Georgia and Ole Miss in between.
Senior Spencer Cross led the way for the Volunteers, as he posted an unblemished record of 5-0 throughout the course of the week. Redshirt sophomore Bryce Lewis went on to tally a winning record during the event, going 3-1.
Tennessee is slated for a brief 10-day break before concluding its fall season with the final tournament at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Georgia, from Oct. 22-24.