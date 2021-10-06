The Tennessee men’s golf team concluded the second round of the Blessing Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday.
The Vols enter the final round in fourth place, four strokes off the lead, after shooting 7-under par on Tuesday.
Tennessee bounced back from Monday’s round one scoring of even par, to card the second-best round two performance in the field with 7-under.
The Vols are only two strokes off of third place team Ole Miss. They also are in striking distance with the second place team in Arkansas and the first place team Illinois entering the final round.
Spencer Cross finished his round two tallying a 4-under 68, which tied him for seventh overall heading into the final round on Wednesday. Cross put in four birdies in the first nine holes, which boosted him to shoot the fourth best score of the round in the 52-man field.
Cross enters the final round 5-under par, which makes him five strokes out of the lead, but only two strokes off of second place.
Tyler Johnson just trailed Cross during Tuesday’s second round, after scoring a 3-under 69. Johnson had a rough start to his round on the front nine, as he had back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes. His last 10 holes, however, were a different story, as he tallied nothing more than a par on the scorecard. He is tied for ninth place at 4-under par heading into round three.
Cross and Johnson are two of only 10 players in the 52 man field to card under-par scores in both rounds of the tournament.
Jake Hall tallied another even par day on Tuesday and is tied for 15th overall going into the final round. Hall leads all Tennessee golfers with 10 birdies through two rounds.
Bryce Lewis added the final counting round on the day for Tennessee, as he shot even par on the day. He is tied for 30th place at 4-over par heading into the final round.
Hunter Wolcott brought home another 2-over 74 for the second consecutive day. Walcott is only two strokes outside of the top-25 entering round three. He is searching for what would be his sixth top-25 finish in his last seven tournaments. Wolcott is tied with Lewis for 30th overall.
Tennessee’s five-man lineup is geared to tee off together at 10:45 a.m. EST, for Wednesday’s final round. Coverage of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational begins on the Golf Channel at 3:30 p.m. EST.