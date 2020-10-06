Today, both Tennessee golf teams played the second of three rounds at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, competing against the rest of the SEC. Each school brings five men and five women, with the top four scores of each counting towards the team competition score. After 36 holes, the Vols sit at 575 (-1), just out of the lead and the Lady Vols sit at 611 (+35), currently sitting at ninth.
“I'm extremely proud of the guys for hanging in there today without their best stuff,” men’s head coach Brennan Webb said. “We're looking forward to a great opportunity tomorrow.”
Redshirt freshman Bryce Lewis and redshirt junior Hunter Wolcott currently sit with a two-day total of 141 (-3). The pair, who currently share fourth place overall, each had four birdies on the day.
Lewis, the Vols’ best player on Day two, started the day at +1 through nine, but was able to turn it around at the turn to finish even par on the day. Wolcott had an up and down day as he had four birdies but also had five bogeys.
Senior Brayden Garrison was the Vols’ third score for a second consecutive day, managing a 74 (+2) to reach +1 for the tournament and share 18th place. Garrison finished the day strong, recording four birdies in his final five holes. Rhys Nevin gave Tennessee its fourth score, a 76 (+4), and will start tomorrow at T29. Spencer Cross rounds out the lineup with 76 (+4) and is tied for 39th place.
“The hole locations were really tough on our starting holes, which got us off to a rough start,” women’s head coach Judi Pavon said. “The course is so tough that it's hard to recover from early mistakes.”
Sophomore Nicole Whiston had the Lady Vols’ most consistent round today, carding a 73 (+1). She opened on the more difficult back nine and made the turn at +4, but nearly got back even after going -3 for her final nine holes of the day.
Graduate student Micheala Williams carded her second consecutive round in the 70’s and sits in a tie for 28th. Today she got into the clubhouse with a solid 75 (+3) performance and she is the highest Lady Vol on the scoreboard going into the final round.
Freshman Vanessa Gilly is currently T30, tied with the younger Whiston among others, after scoring a 79 (+7) on the day. Giving Tennessee its fourth score was Waverly Whiston, who finished with an 80 (+8). The final Lady Vol, junior Mikayla Bardwell shot an 82 (+10).
Both the Vols and Lady Vols will be back in action for Round three. Below is a recap all ten Tennessee scores as well as team standings.
Men
Individual Scores
T4. Hunter Wolcott, -3 (141)
T4. Bryce Lewis, -3 (141)
T18. Brayden Garrison, +1 (145)
T29. Rhys Nevin, +4 (148)
T39. Spencer Cross, +7 (151)
Team Scores
1. Alabama, -3 (573)
2. Tennessee, -1 (575)
3. Kentucky, +1 (577)
4. Texas A&M, +8 (584)
T5. Vanderbilt, +10 (586)
T5. South Carolina, +10 (586)
7. Arkansas, +11 (587)
8. Auburn, +12 (588)
9. Mississippi State, +13 (589)
10. LSU, +15 (591)
11. Florida, +17 (593)
12. Georgia, +25 (601)
13. Missouri, +27 (603)
14. Ole Miss, +43 (619)
Women
Individual Scores
T28. Micheala Williams, +8 (152)
T30. Vanessa Gilly, +9 (153)
T30. Nicole Whiston, +9 (153)
T38. Mikayla Bardwell, +11 (155)
T60. Waverly Whiston, +18 (162)
Team Scores
1. Arkansas, E (576)
2. LSU, +10 (586)
3. South Carolina, +16 (592)
4. Ole Miss, +21 (597)
5. Georgia, +22 (598)
6. Florida, +23 (599)
7. Auburn, +24 (600)
8. Kentucky, +30 (606)
9. Tennessee, +35 (611)
10. Vanderbilt, +36 (612)
11. Alabama, +40 (616)
12. Texas A&M, +43 (619)
13. Mississippi State, +49 (625)
14. Missouri, +71 (647)