Today, both Tennessee golf teams played the third and final round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, competing against the rest of the SEC. Each school brings five men and five women, with the top four scores of each counting towards the team competition score. After 54 holes, the Vols finished at 873 (+9), to place runner-up and the Lady Vols finished at 924 (+60), with a share of eleventh.
“I'm disappointed to not have played better today and given ourselves a better opportunity to win, but there are so many positives to take from this week,” men’s head coach Brennan Webb said. “The unique format allowed me to learn a lot about these guys and I know it will be extremely beneficial for us heading into the rest of the season.”
Redshirt junior Hunter Wolcott once was the Vols’ best play today, scoring 71 (-1) to finish with a share on second place. He had an up and down front nine, scoring three birdies and three bogeys, but went -1 on the back nine to finish the week strong.
Redshirt freshman Bryce Lewis also had strong day, scoring a 72 (E) to tie for fourth place. This is Lewis’ best finish and is his fifth top-15 performance in only seven tournaments.
Senior Brayden Garrison finished T21, with 75 (+3) score today, giving the Vols three players in the top 25 for the week. Spencer Cross scored an 80 (+8) to give Tennessee its final counting round of the day. Rhys Nevin rounded out the lineup with an 81 (+9)
“It was great to be back out competing again,” women’s head coach Judi Pavon said. “But, we definitely know what to work on as we progress over the next 10 days.”
Sophomore Nicole Whiston was the low Lady Vol on both the day and the week. Today she carded a 75 (+3) finish tied for 28th. She opened the day with a double bogey on her first hole but played better throughout the day to lead Tennessee.
Freshman Vanessa Gilly was another young leader for the Lady Vols this week, scoring a 76 (+4) to give Tennessee its second score on the day. In what was her first collegiate tournament, Gilly finished with a share of 31st place.
Junior Mikayla Bardwell was the third Lady Vol under 80, as she went into the clubhouse with 79 (+5). Registering the final counted round, senior Waverly Whiston carded an 84 (+12) with graduate student Micheala Williams coming in a stoke behind, 85 (+13), to round out the lineup.
The Lady Vols will be next action in two weeks when they travel to Starkville, Mississippi, while the Vols will be back in action one week later in Franklin, Tennessee.
Below is a recap all ten Tennessee scores as well as final team standings.
Men
Individual Scores
T2. Hunter Wolcott, -4 (212)
T4. Bryce Lewis, -3 (213)
T21. Brayden Garrison, +4 (220)
T51. Rhys Nevin, +13 (229)
T55. Spencer Cross, +15 (231)
Team Scores
1. Alabama, +4 (868)
2. Tennessee, +9 (873)
3. Arkansas, +12 (876)
4. South Carolina, +14 (878)
T5. Texas A&M, +18 (882)
T5. Vanderbilt, +18 (882)
7. LSU, +19 (883)
8. Kentucky, +21 (885)
9. Mississippi State, +26 (890)
10. Auburn, +28 (892)
11. Georgia, +29 (893)
12. Florida, +30 (894)
13. Missouri, +40 (904)
14. Ole Miss, +52 (916)
Women
Individual Scores
T28. Nicole Whiston, +12 (228)
T31. Vanessa Gilly, +13 (229)
T43. Mikayla Bardwell, +18 (234)
54. Micheala Williams, +21 (237)
T65. Waverly Whiston, +29 (245)
Team Scores
1. Arkansas, E (864)
2. LSU, +18 (882)
3. South Carolina, +21 (885)
4. Ole Miss, +24 (888)
5. Georgia, +31 (895)
6. Florida, +38 (902)
7. Auburn, +40 (904)
8. Kentucky, +48 (912)
9. Vanderbilt, +51 (915)
10. Alabama, +54 (918)
T-11. Texas A&M, +60 (924)
T-11. Tennessee, +60 (924)
13. Mississippi State, +74 (938)
14. Missouri, +116 (980)