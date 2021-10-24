The Tennessee men’s golf team entered the final round of the Golf Club at the Georgia Collegiate in third place, after all five members of the lineup carded under-par performances.
The Vols brought their two-round total to 18-under par, after shooting 11-under as a squad on Saturday.
Entering the final round, Tennessee is now eight strokes behind the first-place defending national champion Pepperdine and four strokes behind SEC foe Texas A&M.
Spencer Cross shot 3-under 69 on Saturday, which was the senior’s fifth consecutive round under par this season. Cross put in six birdies over the course of the day, and is five under heading into the final round.
Tyler Johnson heads into the final round tied with his teammate Cross in eighth place overall. Johnson followed his opening round 3-under par, with a 2-under par round on Saturday. On the day, he sunk 4 birdies in the last 6 holes to finish the round at 2-under.
Johnson has yet to shoot above par in five rounds of action as a member of Tennessee’s lineup.
Jake Hall also carded an under par round for the second straight day, much like his teammates Cross and Johnson. The sophomore shot 1-under 71 on Saturday to bring his total to 4-under, which positioned him in 13th place heading into the final round, just one stroke out of the top 10.
Hall has yet to finish in the top-15 as a Vol, with his best finish coming at 16th place.
Bryce Lewis carded a 2-under 70 during round two to improve to 1-under for the tournament. Lewis is tied for 25th going into the final round, searching for his 12th career top-25 finish.
Hunter Walcott regrouped after shooting a team worst 4-over on Friday to shoot the best round on the day for the Vols. Walcott carded a 4-under 68, sinking 8 birdies on Saturday. His two round total sits him at even par, which positions him at 33rd place ahead of the final round on Sunday.