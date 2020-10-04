Both Tennessee golf teams will start off the fall 2020 season tomorrow in the inaugural Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Vols and Lady Vols will join the other 13 SEC golf programs in the three-day 54-hole tournament that will be live on Golf Network all three days at the par-72 course.
The Blessings Golf Club has cavalier zoysia fairways with bent grass greens. The men will play at 7,527 yards while the women will play at 6,171 yards.
“Knowing how much work our conference and university leaders put in to give us this opportunity has shown once again that ‘it just means more’,” men’s head coach Brennan Webb said. “Our entire team is extremely thankful and we can't wait to get started …”
“I'm really excited,” women’s head coach Judi Pavon said. “That we're going to compete this fall and want to thank our administration, the SEC and our medical staff for making it possible,”
This year’s SEC tournament will feature a bit of a different format in the groupings on the course. Instead of foursomes containing one player from each school, this tournament will be organized into fivesomes, composed entirely of the five players from each school.
The Vols will be led by Hunter Wolcott, who was a major part of both of their team wins last year. Joining him will be a pair of All-America Honorable Mentions, Spenser Cross and Rhys Nevin, who share the team record for rounds of par or better. Rounding out the fivesome for Tennessee will be Bryce Lewis and Brayden Garrison, both of whom were solid contributors for the team last spring.
The Lady Vols will feature Micheala Williams up front, who enters her fifth year on Rocky Top and will look to make a third consecutive NCAA Championship appearance this year. Also featuring for the Big Orange will be Mikayla Bardwell, the 2020 Tennessee Women's Amateur Champion, and Waverly Whiston, both of whom were major contributors for Tennessee last year. The two youngest to make the trip are Nicole Whiston, who carded the team’s lowest scoring average last year, and Vanessa Gilly, who will be making her collegiate debut in Arkansas.
On Monday, the Vols will tee off at 12:32 p.m. ET and at 10:49 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The Lady Vols will be the opposite, going off at 10:54 a.m. ET on Monday and at 11:59 a.m. ET. All tee times for the third and final round on Wednesday will be decided following the conclusion of Tuesday’s round.
The television coverage of the tournament can be seen on the Golf Channel starting at 3:30 p.m. each day. This will be the first of three tournaments for each Tennessee team.