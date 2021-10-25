The Tennessee men’s golf team concluded its fall season Sunday at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate with a fourth place finish in the tournament.
The Vols finished ahead of four top-25 teams, after shooting a three round total of 22-under. Tyler Johnson and Spencer Cross finished inside of the top-20, and Jake Hall and Bryce Lewis finished just outside the top-25.
Johnson concluded the tournament in eighth place in the 75 man field, which was the best place posted by a Vol on the weekend. This weekend was Johnson’s second consecutive top-10 finish, after he finished eighth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. He carded a three round total of 8-under, shooting all three rounds under par.
Johnson had two top-10 finishes combined in the last two seasons, he now has two top-10 finishes in a row to open the 2021-2022 season.
Cross also turned in a solid performance for the Big Orange, finishing 19th place after shooting 4-under. He turned in his sixth top-20 finish during this calendar year, and was tied with his teammate Johnson with the most birdies on the weekend with 12.
Hall and Lewis each shot three round totals of 1-under and narrowly missed the top-25, as they both finished tied for 26th place. Lewis put in two straight rounds under par, after starting the tournament with a 1-over par round. Hall also carded two rounds under par for the weekend.
Hunter Walcott finished the tournament strong with two straight rounds under par, after tallying the worst score for the Vols on Friday at 4-over. He finished the weekend at 1-under par, which positioned him at 29th place for the tournament.
The Vols do not return to the course for almost four months. They tee off the first of six regular season spring tournaments in Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Classic, slated for February.