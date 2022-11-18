The UT Golf Club qualified for the NCCGA National Championship tournament at the Paiute Golf Resort in Las Vegas. This will be the third consecutive semester where the club has competed in the national championship. Last year, Tennessee finished 16th out of the 27 teams that competed.
Captain Drew Howard, in his second semester in the role, leads the team both on the course and off it. He recorded the team’s best score in their recent tournament in the Birmingham area while also running the organization’s finances.
Although the Tennessee team has made the national tournament in each of the last two seasons, this year is a greater achievement for the team.
“This is definitely the first year we made it for real,” Howard said. “Last year, we probably were 30th to 40th in the country, and enough teams didn’t want to go, so we got the last spot in the tournament. This year was the first year we got a bid straight away.”
The trip to Las Vegas will not be cheap for the club. Although they receive some help from RecSports, the University of Tennessee organization that, among other roles, controls Tennessee’s club sports, to cover costs, much of the required funds come from fundraising.
The trip is going to cost around $9,000 in total. That cost comes from the flights, hotel and the entry fee among other expenses.
A GoFundMe page launched by the club was expected to solely be a way for families to donate but eventually became much more important, raising over $6,000 for the trip.
Connor Weir suffered a torn rotator cuff while playing at the University of California-Santa Barbara in Division I golf. He did not play for two seasons before joining the Tennessee club team. Weir finished tied for fourth place individually in the final tournament of the year, helping the team finish second, six strokes ahead of Georgia Tech.
Michael Ray played at Gardner-Webb before coming to Tennessee to play club golf. Howard competed in Division II at the University of Montevallo. The NCAA rules regarding COVID-19 eligibility did not make college golf as appealing as usual.
“When COVID happened, everybody got a redshirt who wanted it, but also the people graduating high school still came to college,” Howard said. “At my old school, we ended up with 14 people on the roster, so two thirds of the team was not seeing a tournament, and I was in those two thirds.”
As a club sport, the team is open with who competes in each event while also allowing anyone to still participate.
“We host qualifiers for each of our tournaments,” club vice president Hayden Ott said. “Anyone at this university can have an equal opportunity to play in any tournament.”
Even allowing anyone to qualify to participate in tournaments, the team still does form a roster that is consistent over the course of the season.
“(Howard) and I set up a table at RecSports, and it is pretty easy to tell if people are coming up to us with genuine interest,” Ott said. “We do have a set list of players who take it more seriously.”
Tennessee is currently ranked 18th by the NCCGA, the highest ranking in the team’s history. This year was also the first time Tennessee has been ranked in the top-25, making it a historic year for the club.
Although it may be the first time the Volunteers club team has ranked this high and will be facing their toughest competition yet, the team still has high expectations for the national tournament.
“I think we can finish top 10 potentially,” Howard said. “We’re not going to go expecting to win, but we’re not going to finish last.”
