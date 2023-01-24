Caleb Surratt, a freshman on Tennessee’s golf team, finished in the top four places in Monday qualifying for the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open. Surratt carded a three-under score of 69 to finish first among the entire field attempting entry into the tournament.
In an interview recorded for the PGA Tour’s Twitter account, Surratt explained that he began work for his accounting course that morning at 5 a.m. before taking to the course.
“I’ll miss the whole first week of school,” Surratt said. “I’ll figure a way to keep up with it.”
Surratt competed in the American Express the previous week but missed the cut by two strokes. His best PGA Tour performance is a tie for 65th in the Bermuda Championship, held in October of 2022.
“The dream that I’m chasing may not be such a dream,” Surratt said. “I feel I can really be out here. So that’s what’s encouraging me to keep going and keep trying to get spots.”
The Farmers Insurance Open begins Wednesday at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
