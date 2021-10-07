The Tennessee men’s golf team concluded its opening tournament of the fall season on Wednesday, finishing tied for fifth place at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
Tyler Johnson and Spencer Cross were the top performers for the Big Orange, as each of them finished in the top-10 of the tournament. Johnson finished the Invitational eighth and Cross finished tied for fourth. This marks the second straight season that two Vols finished in the top-10 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
Tennessee finished the tournament shooting 1-under 863 in total for the week, after carding a 6-over total in the final round. Last year, the Vols shot 9-over in the Blessings Invitational and ended in second place.
Cross tallied all three rounds under par for the week, which carded him a 7-under overall and tied him for fourth place. This week was his best finish in relation to par since the 2019 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate.
Cross racked up his fifth career top-5 finish, after tying for fourth place this week.
Piggybacking off his partner, Johnson also shot all three rounds under par during the week. He finished in eighth place, after carding a three round score of 4-under. This top-10 finish marks the ninth time Johnson has finished in the top-10, and his 4-under was his best finish in relation to par since his 6-under at the 2019 Intercollegiate at the Grove, which he won.
Jake Hall finished the tournament tied for 27th, which was the third highest finish for Tennessee. Hall had his worst score of the tournament shooting 6-over in the final round, after carding even par in both of the previous rounds. He finished the tournament with a final score of 6-over par.
Hunter Walcott and Bryce Lewis put in Tennessee’s third and fourth counting rounds for round three, each carding 4-over 76 on the day.
Walcott and Lewis finished the tournament tied for 34th place, shooting a three round total of 8-over.
The next tournament for the Vols is the SEC Men’s Match Play Championship. The tournament tees off on Sunday and runs through Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama, at the Shoal Creek Golf Club.