With each coming off appearances in last year’s NCAA Super Regionals, Tennessee men’s and women’s tennis opened up its fall schedule for 2023.
Despite not having notable players on campus this fall, each team still found a wide variety of success.
Vols get their first look at key newcomers
Tennessee men’s tennis collected 12 wins at the Wake Forest Invitational this weekend, going undefeated in singles on Sunday. Though stars Johannus Monday and Shunsuke Mitsui were absent, Tennessee sent five players to the event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina: graduate Angel Diaz, junior Chris Li and freshmen James Newton, Filip Apltauer and Filip Pieczonka.
The Vols picked up four wins Friday in singles, as Diaz, Pieczonka and Newton defeated Columbia and Wake Forest. The team picked up three more wins on Saturday and a perfect four on Sunday.
"We made progress this weekend," associate head coach James McKie said in a release. "Each day, I would say we got a little better. We have a lot of work to do but I'm looking forward to watching these guys improve through the fall and become closer as a team."
Angel Diaz led the charge with an undefeated weekend, defeating Columbia’s Hugo Hashimoto, Wake Forest’s Harry Thursfield and Texas Tech’s Olle Wallin. The graduate student was efficient this weekend, decidedly winning all three matches in straight sets.
Diaz recorded just his second career victory over a top-50 ranked opponent when he defeated Texas Tech’s No. 30 ranked Wallin. Diaz made quick work of Wallin, besting him 6-3 twice to capture the match. He has a 54-27 record in singles and a 78-38 record combined at Tennessee.
Newton, playing in his first collegiate event, beat Wake Forest’s Emmett Potter Friday in three sets. Newton defeated Potter by a score of 7-6, 2-6 and 10-7, netting the freshman his first win in his first collegiate event.
Additionally, Li also made his Vols debut this weekend as the North Carolina transfer went undefeated in singles. Li earned a 12.77 UTR with a 12-10 record in two seasons with the Tar Heels before joining Tennessee. The junior became the fifth top-75 ITF newcomer for the class of 2023 for the Vols.
Li capped off the third-best recruiting class in the country, according to tennisrecruiting.net. The majority of his playing time in North Carolina was spent between the 4, 5 and 6 roles for singles.
The junior has a combined eight wins in singles and doubles for his career and has been as high as No. 72 in the ITF junior singles rankings.
Lady Vols shine in Greenville
While the men were playing in North Carolina, the Lady Vols were putting on a display in Greenville, South Carolina. Three pairs of doubles came away with wins this weekend as the Lady Vols put up a perfect day Friday.
Seniors Sofia Cabezas, Esther Adeshina, Lauren Anzalotta and Eleonora Molinaro played key roles all weekend, winning doubles on Friday and singles on Saturday and Sunday. Anzalotta in particular had a strong performance, winning two doubles and a single across the board.
The Lady Vols finished the weekend 21-7 at the Debbie Southern Classic and look to take the momentum with them into next weekend. The team heads to North Carolina State next weekend.
Next up for the men is the Big 12/SEC Challenge in Stillwater, Oklahoma Sept. 22-24.
