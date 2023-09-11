As play concluded on a perfect Sunday afternoon, Tennessee took home its first hardware of the season from its first home tournament in 18 years.
Tennessee completed a nail-biter of final round of golf this Sunday in Loudon, Tennessee at Tennessee National Golf Course. The Vols held on to a one-stroke lead over a surging Ole Miss team.
The tournament began on Friday with solid play and Tennessee claimed a one-stroke lead over the rest of the field. Strong play from redshirt senior Bryce Lewis led Tennessee while three other Vols remained even par or better during round one.
“It feels different. It doesn’t really feel like we are at a tournament,” Lewis said of playing at home. “We are staying in a cottage, it's right off the range. So, it’s nice to be able to play at home and play with all the guys and hang out in the same cottage. It’s pretty neat.”
Day two on Saturday saw the Vols start to pull away and shoot 15-under for the day, growing an overall lead of 22-under. Tennessee led second-place Mississippi State by 12 strokes going into the final round. Four members of the starting lineup shot under par during round two and all sit inside the top 10.
Tennessee's star golfer Caleb Surratt withdrew from the tournament with an illness and the team responded to his absence with their play, especially Evan Woosley-Reed.
Woosley-Reed led the team in round two after firing a 64 – tying his career-low 18-hole score. He sat in third place going into the final round.
As round three teed off early Sunday morning, Tennessee was well within the driver's seat of the tournament and looking to coast to a victory. A surging Ole Miss team shot a tremendous 18-under on Sunday to propel them back into contention.
“We definitely can build off the good momentum but also the bad and the recovery,” Woosley-Reed said. “We can go back and look at our stats and analyze everything that we did wrong and hone it in, and get back to work tomorrow and work our way into the SEC fall preview.”
Thanks to a solid bogey-free round from Jake Hall and Woosley-Reed stepping up to lead the team through the final day, Tennessee was able to hold on to a one-stroke victory.
“Coach told us we had four for four, we just have to trust each other and do everything we can one shot at a time and trust the process,” Woosley-Reed said. “Caleb sent us a text last night that he was sorry he couldn't be there and that it's unfortunate he got the flu or whatever he had, and it was kind of just trusting in us from him and all of our trust in each other. It was really good.”
Individually, Mississippi State Hunter Logan finished as the champion logging a score of 11-under par beating out North Florida's Nick Gabrilcik (10-under) and Ole Miss’s Michael La Sasso (10-under). Woosley-Reed finished 9-under with the best 54-hole finish of his career.
This victory marks the ninth win of the Brennan Webb era. He is now only two wins away from tying former Tennessee coach Mike Malarkey (1976-98), who is third in career tournament wins.
"These guys have never had the experience of playing in a home tournament," Webb said, "So, to come out here and do this in front of friends and family and the members of Tennessee National who have been so supportive of our program is great."
Where Tennessee found its success this week was the par threes. Tennessee National is a course designed to punish errant players and nothing can be more devastating than difficult par 3 holes.
On strokes for the entire tournament, Tennessee shot 6-under while the next closest team shot 1-over. If it was not for the precision Tennessee showed on these crucial holes, there is no doubt Tennessee would not have been as successful.
Even through all of the adversity faced, from the withdrawal of Surratt to the late push by Ole Miss, Tennessee found a way to prevail. Webb believes these experiences will help improve the team by trusting in each other and teaching them to overcome whatever situation they may face.
“We did a really good job of trusting each other and pushing one another,” Woosley-Reed said. “Making birdies and looking back and raising the putter and all of that ... The team here is one that is great and one that I will never forget, always love these guys.”
Tennessee hopes to carry the momentum from this weekend into its next event, the SEC Fall Preview held in Birmingham, Alabama Sept. 25-27. The Vols won the event last year.
Great article and especially enjoyed the interviews. Looks like we may have a great golf season. Keep up the great coverage
