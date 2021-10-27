The Tennessee women’s golf team sits tied for 10th ahead of the tournament’s final round, after round two of The Ally on Tuesday.
Freshman phenom Bailey Davis carded an even 72 in the second round, which was her fifth consecutive round of shooting a par or better. She sunk 4 birdies on the day, and is tied for ninth place entering the final round.
One of the two sophomores in the lineup, Vanessa Gily shot a bogey-free back 9 holes to propel her to card a 2-over, 74. She stands in a tie for 36th overall, at 4-over.
The other sophomore Kayla Holden had a great start to her 20th birthday, staying even par through 9 holes, but ended the day at 3-over. Heading into the final round, Holden is tied 55th at 9-over.
The final score tallied for the Vols came from junior Nicole Whiston, as she shot a 6-over, 78 for round two on Tuesday. For the final round, she is tied at 66th place with a 13-over. Senior Hadley Walts concluded her day at 11-over and is in 68th place, with 18 holes remaining at The Ally.