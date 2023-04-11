Angela Arora, a freshman from Surrey, British Columbia in Canada, has made quite a name for herself within the Lady Vols golf program through the first few matches of the season.
She grew up playing golf at a young age and idolized stars of the game in the LPGA. A moment with a pro golfer at a young age grew her interest.
“I started when I was seven years old. My dad introduced the game to me,” Arora said. “My dad took me to a PGA event in Canada and I watched all my favorite players play like Lexi Thompson. After watching her, she gave me her glove and signed it. That was the moment where I was like ‘I want to be a professional golfer.’”
Her love of Lexi Thompson helped propel the success she learned to gather and love in her younger years. The way Thompson played the game stood out to her.
“She (Thompson) was always a great ball striker and that’s what always caught my eye,” Arora said. “It was also just the way she was, always with kids and just motivating kids. I also want to do the same. I want to motivate girls and boys that have big dreams.”
It’s that drive to be at the professional level and help others that has made her successful thus far in the beginning of her career.
Arora was also vocal about how the Tennessee program was an attractive place for her and how it has pushed her thus far and it has led to her success.
“The facilities are some of the best. The coaches like Coach (Diana Cantu) and Coach Nic (Robinson) were so amazing on my visit,” Arora said. “I also like Coach D’s practice plans. She really challenges us in practice.”
That practice has paid off. Through four tournaments and 12 total rounds of golf, Arora has finished in the top 10 twice and has an average score of 72 per round. She also won an individual championship at the Clover Cup. At that tournament she shot an –11, the second-lowest score in program history.
“I came to that tournament with the mindset that I wanted to win,” Arora said. “Since I have been at UT, it has been my goal to win. That specific golf course suited my game perfectly.”
This was just her third tournament with the team. She also finished her debut tournament t-10 at the CIGCC.
These scores and stories from within the program have everyone excited to see what Arora can do from here on out. She has a winning attitude, and the team is already seeing the results of it early on. It will be interesting to see how it plays out for the rest of this season and for the rest of her career.
