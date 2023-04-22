SEC Golf is in full swing as Round 3 of stroke play came to a close in the SEC Men’s Golf Tournament Friday. This year’s 2023 SEC Tournament is once again hosted in St. Simons Island, Georgia, at Sea Island Golf Club.
The tournament features 54 holes of stroke play followed by three rounds of match play. Only the top eight teams will advance to the semifinals.
Both the quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled to take place Saturday, April 22 with the championship round being held on Sunday.
After day one of stroke play, Texas A&M held the lead at 11-under with Alabama close behind at 10-under.
Coming off of a win at Mossy Oak Collegiate, Tennessee was tied for 8th place with Arkansas with a score of 2-under. Yet, UT freshman Caleb Surratt tied with Alabama’s Thomas Ponder for first place in individuals.
The second round of the tournament proved to be a lucrative one for Tennessee as redshirt junior Jake Hall posted the lowest-scoring round of any golfer 6-under — tying for third-lowest in SEC championship history.
On top of that, Surratt secured the lone No.1 spot on the leaderboard and the UT Men’s Golf team jumped four spots to tie for fourth place with #1 ranked Vanderbilt.
Texas A&M and Alabama were tied for first place after round two with both teams scoring 12-under. Florida fell close behind with a 10-under team score while Tennessee and Vanderbilt sat at 6-under.
Advancing to Round 3 of stroke play, major movement was made by Tennessee. Jumping four more places, the team takes the lead away from Texas A&M and Alabama with a team score of 14-under.
Tennessee is now on top of the leaderboard in teams and individuals with Caleb Surratt holding onto first place for the third consecutive round at 8-under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.