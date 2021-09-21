The Tennessee men’s golf team will have to wait a bit longer than anticipated to get its season started.
The Vols’ season-opening tournament at the Scenic City Collegiate has been canceled due to weather conditions making the course unplayable. Rain poured all night in the Ooltewah area and delayed the start by four hours before the event was finally canceled.
Tennessee’s season will now begin at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from Oct. 4-6.
Tennessee also started last season at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, finishing second.